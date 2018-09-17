As last week ended, the National Institutes of Health tweeted out two pieces of advice, first warning, “#sleepapnea can have severe health consequences over time if left untreated.”
Hours later, staying with the same theme, NIH observed, “Sleep often is the first thing that busy people squeeze out of their schedules. Making time to #sleep will help protect health and well-being now and in the future.”
In early July, at the Kawann Short STEM and Youth Football Camp at East Chicago Central High School, Drs. Kedar Kakodkar and Ramon Llobet spoke to parents of camp attendees about precisely the same topics, discussing how important sleep is to athletes in particular.
They then focused on how sleep apnea interferes with sleep and how best to address the condition.
Later that same month, I caught up with both of them to get more details.
“Sleep apnea in general means stopping breathing,” said Kakodkar, a board certified ear, nose and throat doctor with Community Care Network in East Chicago, Munster and St. John. “The adult version is what is publicized but sleep apnea in children is very common.
“We’re familiar with adults that are overweight,” Kakodkar continued. “They get a sleep study (because they snore). In children, the signs can be kind of vague. They could include inattentiveness, hyperactivity in school (and) poor school performance. It can lead to bed-wetting. Of course, there is a normal entity called attention deficit disorder but a lot of children in the past with sleep apnea were inappropriately diagnosed with ADD. So, in children that have sleep apnea and were treated adequately, those kids did better.”
The treatment for juvenile sleep apnea is surgery.
“Eighty-five percent of children with sleep apnea are cured with removing the tonsils and adenoids,” Kakodkar said. “When you have more efficient sleep, you’re going to wake up and do better at things like sports or even academic performance.”
Child or adult, the method for detecting sleep apnea is the same — an overnight sleep study.
However, the cause of the problem is very different in juveniles and grown-ups.
“In children, it’s an anatomic issue, tonsil and adenoid enlargement,” Kakodkar said. “In adults, the majority of sleep apnea is (related to) weight gain. It’s a different beast.”
Llobet is a board certified interventional cardiologist with Community Care Network in East Chicago, Hammond and St. John.
“Sleeping is the only way we have to rest,” he said, “and during sleeping there is only one period that you get the real rest which is called REM (rapid eye movement) sleep. People who cannot go into REM sleep do not rest well.
“(This is) very important in people who are working or any kind of athlete because, in 24 hours, if you don’t sleep you can lose capacity to exercise. What happens is these people (with sleep apnea) go into REM sleep and that’s when they stop breathing. Once they stop breathing, in 30 seconds at the maximum, they get out of REM.”
They may not fully awaken but stay in a lighter stage of sleep that is not as restful.
“In the whole night,” Llobet continued, “you spend approximately one and a half hours in REM sleep. The rest of the time you are in (a lighter stage), when you are not resting as efficiently. So it is important to stay in REM sleep, but people who have sleep apnea do not (stay) in REM sleep.”
According to Llobet, no athlete will be at peak performance if he or she does not rest well consistently.
While the condition is not preventable and requires surgery among children, it is largely preventable and rarely mandates surgery in adults.
“In older people it is muscle weakness,” Llobet said. “When we get older, we stop doing physical activity so our muscle tone goes down. On top of that, you get overweight (and) you have much more of a tendency to develop sleep apnea.
“Now, people who have sleep apnea start getting tired every day. Your brain functions mostly with sugar, but when your brain is tired, you get the message you need a boost of energy. How do you get a boost of energy? By eating sugar. So, here comes the people drinking coffee with lots of sugar, eating donuts or eating fruits which are high in sugar like bananas and grapes. When they eat sugar, they boost themselves, they get a little more awake, but that automatically increases their weight. So, that becomes a vicious cycle. Eating more and resting less, eating more and resting less. They’re tired all the time.”
To combat that vicious cycle, Llobet recommended healthy eating habits and 45 minutes of exercise per day.
“They don’t have to be doing strenuous exercises, like training to run a marathon,” he said. He went on to advocate aerobic exercise and strength training with lower weight and higher repetitions, rather than straining with heavy weights.
“If you have sleep apnea you better have your study,” he said. “And if you need a mask, use it.”
Only those who are morbidly obese, who then lose significant weight, are likely to stop needing a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machine and mask.
For those who do not follow his advice, Llobet predicted, “You are probably going to go through a cascade of multiple other medical problems. No. 1 (is) high blood pressure, No. 2 is going to be overweight, followed by diabetes mellitus, followed by (worse) hypertension, followed by coronary artery disease, and finally end stage cardiomyopathy and death.”