SPORTS MEDICINE: Something to be SAID about managing workload
SPORTS MEDICINE: Something to be SAID about managing workload

As National Physical Therapy Month approached its conclusion, the Journal of Orthopaedic & Sports Physical Therapy arrived in mailboxes last week, providing an issue that focuses on the association between workload and injury.

However, the literature reviews and commentaries featured are fortunately intended not for physical therapists and athletic trainers alone. As the title to the introductory editorial suggests, the articles "share practical advice with clinicians, athletes and coaches.”

The best of the bunch presents three simple concepts to which coaches and athletes should adhere. If they do so, they will need to spend less time with clinicians.

“Overload is a key principle of training — load must exceed capacity to improve performance,” reads the lead paragraph, authored by Tim J. Gabbett, PhD. “Small, systematic increases in load that are slightly greater than load capacity will improve tolerance of further load.”

Those words are a good description of the SAID principle, which refers to the body making specific adaptations to imposed demands.

“However,” Gabbett goes on to warn, “if the applied load greatly exceeds load capacity, then tissue tolerance is exceeded and injury may occur.”

To increase exercise capacity while avoiding an overuse injury, the Australian performance specialist recommends paying attention to floor, ceiling and time. The floor is an athlete’s initial physical condition, whether it is preseason or post-injury. The ceiling is the in-season level of performance desired. Between the two, there is an optimal amount of time.

High training loads applied in a short period of time are a recipe for disaster as evidenced by the high injury rates seen in the NBA, MLB and NFL in 2020 as they delayed and/or compressed training camps thanks to COVID-19.

Gabbett is not without sympathy for the dilemma coaches face at the start of any season. “Coaches can take more time to safely progress athletes to higher training loads and prepare them for the ceiling, but coaches do not have infinite time,” he writes. “Equally, if an inadequate training stimulus is applied, then the athlete is at risk of being underprepared, underperforming and (injury).”

One solution is to raise the floor, placing responsibility on the out-of-season athlete to understand that preparation requires year-round conditioning. Gabbett offers four more.

Assuming the athlete has remained in reasonable shape, (s)he and the coach should “identify the ceiling and ensure that training load is proportionate to competition demands.” In other words, you ultimately play like you practice.

The next proposed solution is, in my opinion, the most difficult for coaches of large teams to achieve. “Assess individual differences in training tolerance among athletes,” Gabbett advises. “Very young and older athletes and those with long injury history, poor training history, musculoskeletal deficiencies, and lower strength and aerobic fitness may have poorer tolerance of rapid increases in training load.”

Simply put, freshmen should not be trained with or like seniors. Yet, there is more to it than that. A senior coming off an injury needs to be trained differently than seniors with longstanding good health.

Once a sport is in season, though, an individual or team must be prepared for whatever challenges that may occur in the arena. “Training for the average demands of competition may mean that athletes are underprepared for the ‘worst-case scenario.’” Gabbett warns.

The final solution he offers pulls together the previous four and are words by which coaches should live. “Training programs require an understanding of the (1) physical demands of the sport, (2) physical capacities required to perform these activities and (3) factors that limit performance on an individual basis,” he writes. “Different physical capacities will adapt at different rates.”

A good illustration of these concepts is provided in September’s JOSPT. Largely dedicated to ACL injuries, the issue includes a study of repeat ACL tears among female athletes. Among the findings? Younger age and quicker return to play were implicated in second tears. More on that next week.

John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

John Doherty mug

John Doherty

John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

