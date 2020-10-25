SPORTS MEDICINE: Something to be SAID about managing workload

The next proposed solution is, in my opinion, the most difficult for coaches of large teams to achieve. “Assess individual differences in training tolerance among athletes,” Gabbett advises. “Very young and older athletes and those with long injury history, poor training history, musculoskeletal deficiencies, and lower strength and aerobic fitness may have poorer tolerance of rapid increases in training load.”

Simply put, freshmen should not be trained with or like seniors. Yet, there is more to it than that. A senior coming off an injury needs to be trained differently than seniors with longstanding good health.

Once a sport is in season, though, an individual or team must be prepared for whatever challenges that may occur in the arena. “Training for the average demands of competition may mean that athletes are underprepared for the ‘worst-case scenario.’” Gabbett warns.

The final solution he offers pulls together the previous four and are words by which coaches should live. “Training programs require an understanding of the (1) physical demands of the sport, (2) physical capacities required to perform these activities and (3) factors that limit performance on an individual basis,” he writes. “Different physical capacities will adapt at different rates.”