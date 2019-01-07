As 2018 ended, I labeled it a year with “too many deaths in sports.”
According to a study published in the August 2018 issue of the Journal of Athletic Training, though, if states uniformly adopted “best-practice health and safety polices pertaining to the leading cause of sudden death and to concussion management,” the number of sports-related deaths would drop significantly.
According to the study, as of the 2016-17 school year, not a single state mandated that secondary schools follow all of the best-practice recommendations made by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association, the American College of Sports Medicine and the American Medical Society of Sports Medicine.
When broken down into specific categories, four states required high schools to have comprehensive emergency action plans; seven states followed all the guidelines regarding sudden cardiac arrest; eight states were in compliance for heat illness; and three states’ concussion regulations were up-to-date.
The evidence-based best practices for emergency action plans at the secondary school level are as follows:
1. Every organization should develop an athletics emergency action plan (AEAP) for managing serious and/or potentially life-threatening injuries.
2. The AEAP should be developed with local EMS, school public safety officials, on-site medical personnel or school medical staff and school administrators.
3. Every school should distribute the AEAP to all athletics staff members.
4. The plan should be specific to each venue.
5. Necessary on-site emergency equipment should be listed.
6. The plan should identify personnel and their responsibilities with a designated chain of command.
7. Appropriate contact information for EMS should be listed.
8. Plan should specify documentation requirements to be taken after the emergency.
9. The AEAP should be reviewed and rehearsed annually.
10. Health care professionals who will provide medical coverage should be included.
According to the study, Illinois was one of the four states that was 100 percent compliant. Indiana was not compliant at all.
The best practices for automatic external defibrillator (AED) use are as follows:
1. A school’s AED program should have physician oversight.
2. AEDs should be stored in a safe place.
3. All appropriate school personnel should have access to an AED on school property.
4. Sponsoring institutions should have an AED on site or access to one at each athletic venue at all times.
5. Appropriate staff should receive annual training/certification in CPR/AED.
6. Location of AED should be well marked, publicized, accessible and known among trained staff.
7. The AED should be used only after summoning EMS.
8. AEDs should be inspected frequently to ensure proper working order.
According to the study, Illinois and Indiana were both 50 percent compliant with the eight recommendations.
The best practices for heat acclimatization are as follows:
1. Days 1–5 are the first formal practices. No more than one practice per day.
2. On days 1–5, total practice time should not exceed three hours per day.
3. On days 1–5, one-hour maximum walk-through permitted with a three-hour minimum between practice and walk-through.
4. During days 1–2 of first formal practices, a helmet (if applicable) should be the only protective equipment permitted. During days 3–5, only helmets and shoulder pads allowed. Beginning on day 6, all protective equipment may be worn with full contact beginning. Football only: On days 3–5, contact with blocking sleds and tackling dummies allowed. Full-contact sports: 100 percent live contact drills should begin no earlier than day 6.
5. Days 6–14: single-practice day must follow a double-practice day. On single-practice days, 1 walk-through permitted, separated from the practice by at least 3 hours of continuous rest. When a double-practice day follows a rest day, another double-practice day permitted after the rest day.
6. On a double-practice day, neither practice should exceed 3 hours, with no more than 5 total hours of practice in the day. Warm-up, stretching, cool-down, walk-through, conditioning and weight-room activities included as practice time.
7. On a double-practice day, the 2 practices should be separated by at least 3 continuous hours in a cool environment.
8. An athletic trainer should be on site before, during and after all such practices.
According to the study, Illinois and Indiana were both 63 percent compliant.
The best practices for concussion management are as follows:
1. Schools should develop a referral plan.
2. Use certified helmets/equipment.
3. The preparticipation physical examination should include concussion-specific questions.
4. Preseason education for personnel, coaches, athletes and parents should be tailored to group being taught.
5. Athletes suspected of sustaining a concussion not permitted to return to a practice/game on the same day.
6. Athletes not permitted to return until written release obtained from qualified licensed health care professional.
7. No student should return to sport unless (s)he has returned to school.
8. Implementation of a graduated return-to-participation protocol following the Zurich guidelines, with at least 5 steps.
9. Comprehensive medical-management plan for acute care of a potential head or cervical spine injury.
According to the study, Illinois and Indiana were both 78 percent compliant.
However, a state not being fully compliant does not prevent an individual school from doing so and making 2019 a safer and healthier year.
Is your child's school compliant?