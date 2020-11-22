SPORTS MEDICINE: Take heart from latest COVID-19-related news

Despite the postponement or cancellation of a dozen-plus college football games over the weekend and an even greater number of local high school basketball programs taking a hiatus — all for COVID-19-related reasons, there is a sports story tied to the pandemic that offers some hope.
I am not talking about the soon-to-be-available vaccines that are apparently more effective than any epidemiologist could ever have hoped.
Shortly after physicians discovered how devastating the virus often is to the lungs, they started to encounter cases of significant damage to other organs, not the least of which being the heart.
As far back as May, I first reported on cardiologists’ concerns for athletes attempting to return to action following infection with COVID-19.
In August, I featured two studies in this space that had found heart damage at alarming rates in middle-aged COVID-19 patients, many who had had seemingly minimal respiratory symptoms.
Those studies, combined with several high-profile athletes — such as Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, 27 — suffering from COVID-19-induced myocarditis, contributed to the Big 10 and multiple other collegiate conferences initially cancelling their fall seasons.
Meanwhile, the NBA and ACC — among other professional and collegiate conferences — continued playing but with the stipulation that any players diagnosed would require extensive cardiac testing before returning. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed the Notre Dame game earlier this month, not because he was still infected but due to not yet having completed the heart testing the ACC required.
Even as the Big Ten resurrected football late last month, it was with the stipulation that any player diagnosed with COVID-19 would need to sit out for a minimum of 21 days and complete comprehensive cardiac testing before returning to play.
Just days after the Big Ten played its first game, though, Cardiovascular Imaging, a journal of the American College of Cardiology, published an expert consensus statement online entitled “Screening of Potential Cardiac Involvement in Competitive Athletes Recovering from COVID-19.”
In it, the advice regarding cardiac testing for COVID-19 positive athletes changed significantly. “In asymptomatic athletes and mildly symptomatic athletes,” the statement reads, “recent recommendations suggest that cardiovascular testing prior to RTP may not be necessary. The role of screening athletes is evolving. Until it has been established that complications of COVID-19 are rare in athletes who experience prolonged or more than mild symptoms, current recommendations suggest a prudent exclusion of complications with (comprehensive testing).”
Dr. Sean Swearingen is a cardiologist with Community Care Network in Munster, who works with the athletic department at Purdue Northwest. He explained what “mild” symptoms of COVID-19 are and what they are not.
“It is symptoms that are not in any way inhibiting their day-to-day function and they are for less than 10 days,” he said, “then that is what falls in the category of mild symptoms and they don’t need any further cardiac workup. From the patients I have (had tested), they haven’t had to be hospitalized but they have had relatively significant symptoms where they have been out of commission for several days, haven’t been able to attend their online classes (because) they’ve been so fatigued. To me, I would consider that moderate symptoms.”
Symptomatic or not, cardiac tested or not, all athletes who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 need to be cautious as they return to sport, according to Swearingen.
While I questioned the Big Ten’s 21-day minimum in comparison to the ACC’s 10-day minimum in this space earlier this month, Swearingen finds it more than reasonable.
“The 21-day Big Ten protocol (allows) for a week-long ramp period in the final week,” he explained. “I am a big supporter of this — a gradual monitored increase in activity allows for another layer of safety so that players can be monitored for signs and symptoms before they are putting themselves at risk in full-on competition. The monitored physical activity is just as important as the testing itself and it seems like a lot of people are ignoring that final part in the guideline, the gradual increase in activity.”
That may be most important for high school athletes, who seem to be afflicted with symptoms the least. State high school associations are not requiring post-COVID-19 cardiac testing, which may be just as well, considering how few pediatric cardiologists are available. Nonetheless, a teen returning to sports after infection should be watched closely and needs to see a pediatric cardiologist if he or she develops concerning symptoms such as chest pain, palpitations, an irregular heartbeat, unusual shortness of breath or unexplained wheezing, dizziness or lightheadedness and fainting or near-fainting.
If the vaccines are as successful as advertised, the pandemic may soon be behind us. Yet, as Swearingen warns, we do not yet know the long-term effects of the infection. Consequently, athletes — and others — who have been afflicted should and will be the subject of study for years to come.
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!