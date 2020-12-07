SPORTS MEDICINE: Time to remember athletic trainer Joe Willis and referee Paul Danko

It is hard to believe that it is two years already.

However, it was on the evening of Dec. 5, 2018, that Hammond Academy of Science and Technology athletic trainer Joe Willis was called to the basketball floor during a practice to tend to an injured athlete. Shortly after he arrived, though, he collapsed and despite the best efforts of the HAST basketball staff and emergency medical personnel, Joe could not be saved.

Back then, I wrote in part, “The last time I spoke with athletic trainer Joe Willis was on Dec. 5, when I called the Concussion Clinic at Community Hospital. Joe had just returned from a medical leave and never sounded happier. In addition to his morning duties there, he had started as the athletic trainer at Hammond Academy of Science and Technology, just two days before.

“Those who saw the Munster High School and Indiana University alum that day — and the previous two — remarked later how efficient and business-like he had been in organizing the training room. It was particularly notable because HAST had never had an athletic trainer before.”

In the time after his graduation from IU in 2015, when physically able, Willis had previously worked at the Concussion Clinic while also serving as the head athletic trainer at Morton and assisting at Munster.