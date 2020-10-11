SPORTS MEDICINE: Vitamin D more vital than ever

For those who do not get enough Vitamin D from sunlight or diet, supplementation helps but is overdosing a possibility?

Exposure to sunlight and/or a normal daily diet will never cause toxic levels. Nor will daily supplementation at doses as high as 4,000 IU per day, according to the Institute of Medicine.

For dark-skinned athletes and those who play their sports indoors and/or at cooler latitudes, deficiency is a problem. In fact, according to a study published in 2015 in the journal Sports Medicine, 56% of athletes had insufficient levels. A literature review published two years ago in the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons explained in detail the effects of vitamin D — or the lack of it — on athletic performance.

A British investigation of Royal Marine recruits determined that those who were vitamin D deficient were 60 percent more likely to suffer a stress fracture than those with normal levels. A look at American football pros determined that those who have suffered at least one fracture had significantly lower levels of vitamin D than those who had never had a broken bone.

Vitamin D provides benefits beyond those to bone. Daily supplementation has been shown to increase hand grip strength, bench press, leg press, vertical jump and squat, while improving sprint times.