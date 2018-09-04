On a Labor Day weekend that started in South Bend, for the Notre Dame vs. Michigan game, and finished in Chicago at the stadium that should be known as Comiskey, for a White Sox/Red Sox tilt, it was abundantly evident that America’s decades-long love affair with sports continues unabated.
Outside Notre Dame Stadium pregame, an overflow crowd provided the “studio” audience for ESPN’s College GameDay. Inside, there wasn’t an empty seat to be found — until the Michigan faux faithful started heading for the exits midway through the fourth quarter. And on Chicago’s South Side, there was a decent crowd of over 30,000 to bid adieu to Hawk Harrelson and watch the two Sox display the best of the present and future of Major League Baseball.
This is despite the also-ran status of this year’s White Sox and the angst that still engulfs football, thanks to the media’s unrelenting focus on dangers that are supposedly limited to the gridiron.
As August was turning to September, USA Today featured a cover story on chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) that portrayed football alone as the villain. Days later, The New York Times was promoting a column by a student at the University of Oklahoma who was asking, “Is it O.K. to be a football fan in 2018?”
The USA Today article, authored by columnist Nancy Armour, typically misidentified concussion as a cause of CTE. The New York Times piece danced around its title question but never definitively decided.
Facts and better answers could be found at the Notre Dame Orthopaedic Society’s annual symposium that was timed to coincide with the football weekend. It may have been a conference for bone and joint surgeons. However, because of that specialty’s close connection with sports, the gathering’s final presentation on Friday concerned head trauma.
Among those speaking was nationally renowned sports neurologist Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher. He offered excellent distinctions among concussion, post-concussion syndrome (PCS) and CTE. The first two, he said, are time-limited phenomena. A concussion resolves within days to weeks. The complication of PCS requires months, sometimes years, to get better. But they do get better.
Formerly with the University of Michigan but now in private practice, Kutcher then explained that individual concussions do not cause CTE. The degenerative condition, he said, is related to tau, a protein that exists in all brain cells.
Jostled sufficiently by a single blow to the head, a brain cell will release tau. Struck often enough over the course of years, areas of the brain will start accumulating tau in tangles.
Those tangles then kill adjacent cells — if an individual is genetically incapable of disposing of the tau. The question is who has such genetics and who does not. If everybody was pre-disposed to accumulating tau, rather than disposing of it, then all ex-NFL football players would have the clinical manifestations of CTE but, Kutcher asserted, that is clearly not the case.
He then cited a study published in the American Journal of Cardiology in March of 2012 that looked at causes of death among retired NFLers who played five years or more between 1959 and 1988. While the research focused on heart-related issues, thus the journal in which the study appeared, suicide was tallied, as well. The numbers showed that the suicide rate was 41 percent that of the general population. (A similar study by the CDC and published in 2016, that looked at retirees who played between 1979 and 2013, indicated the rate had ticked up but remained less than half of normal.)
As Kutcher was concluding his remarks, he asserted, “We can safely play the sports we play.”
College football’s efforts in that regard were abundantly evident at Notre Dame. In the first quarter, Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus was ejected for targeting. Then in the fourth quarter, the crowd groaned when Notre Dame kick returner Chris Finke fair caught a Michigan kickoff on his own 12-yard line, with no Michigan players nearby. Notre Dame PA announcer Mike Collins then explained to the crowd the new rule that brings the ball out to the 25 on any kickoff fair catch inside the 25. The rule was instituted this year, specifically to reduce concussions.
In Chicago on Sunday, medical issues were less apparent. Red Sox ace Chris Sale would have started against his former team had he not been on the disabled list with left shoulder inflammation. Red Sox reliever William Cuevas left in the sixth inning with heat illness — the condition is not limited to football. However, what should have been most notable of all was the announcement that catcher Welington Castillo would be returning on Monday after an 80-game suspension for the use erythropoietin, better known as EPO, a performance-enhancing substance.
Stories about performance enhancing drugs, that once dominated these pages, have been shunted to the background by stories about head trauma, even though the cheating continues. It will remain that way for the foreseeable future, as long as those caught are not superstars.