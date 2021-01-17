 Skip to main content
SPORTS MEDICINE: Will McNair, Maryland settlement be worth it?
SPORTS MEDICINE

What is the worth of one life?

Last week, the University of Maryland revealed that it had settled on $3.5M, in the wake of the death of Terrapin offensive lineman Jordan McNair, more than two years ago.

As covered extensively in this space previously, McNair died three weeks after collapsing during a May 2018 preseason conditioning session.

That he suffered heat stroke was bad enough but it was the inability of multiple medical professionals to diagnose and then to treat the condition appropriately that sealed his fate.

Had athletic trainers onsite taken the simple step of immersing McNair in a tub of cold water within 30 minutes of when he initially displayed symptoms, all that has transpired since would likely have been unnecessary. DJ Durkin would still be head coach in College Park rather than an assistant at Ole Miss. Multiple others, who were Terrapin staff members at the time, would not be out of college athletics entirely.

Marty McNair and Tonya Wilson would still have their son.

No compensation will make up for that. The money they are receiving may not be of comfort but, if lessons are learned and not forgotten, Wilson and the elder McNair may derive some satisfaction.

“We are focused on honoring Jordan's legacy so that his death was not in vain,” they said in a statement released by their attorney. “This includes protecting student athletes of all levels of competition, (and) increasing awareness, education and prevention of all heat related illnesses.”

To the University of Maryland’s credit, those lessons are spelled out in detail in an independent report the school commissioned just six days after McNair died and released in September 2018.

Although Dr. Rod Walter’s concluding recommendations were intended for the University of Maryland, many are applicable to any athletic department or sports organization and include the following:

• Have an emergency action plan (EAP) and practice it quarterly both internally and with local EMS.

• Weather conditions must be monitored on-site with a wet bulb globe thermometer; commercial weather services should not be relied upon.

• Cooling tubs should be available for “all training, conditioning or practice activities. Policies and procedures for cooling patients before transport to the hospital must be explicitly stated in an EAP and shared with (EMS).”

• A medical timeout should take place prior to every athletic event, including practices and conditioning sessions, not just games.

The report is required reading for every athletic trainer, football coach, sports medicine physician and strength and conditioning coach. However, all coaches should examine the document, too, because heat illness may occur in just about any sport and not always during the summer. And because heat stroke victims eventually are transported to a hospital, EMS and emergency room professionals should also study the information.

Unfortunately, all this advice has not yet gained universal acceptance. Consequently, athletes deep dying.

On Aug. 15, Los Angeles area high school soccer star Shane Thomas, 17, was found unresponsive and could not be revived minutes after practicing for a club team in 111-degree heat. Hours earlier, Hunter Midkiff, 16, of Piggot, Alaska, had died after collapsing from heat stroke just five days earlier during a high school football practice.

In both cases, neither an athletic trainer was present nor was a cooling tub available. While not so surprising — even if unacceptable — at a club soccer practice, the Arkansas football death was completely inexplicable because the state’s high school sports association mandates cooling in an immersion tub before transport.

Worse were the comments of an emergency room physician in Piggot who told local media that athletes with heat exhaustion or heat stroke should be taken to a hospital for fluids. Further, he advised coaches and EMS personnel to cool such patients by removing clothing and using wet towels and ice to lower the core body temperature.

“We all want to push ourselves to our maximum level of activity,” the physician continued. “Once you realize you’ve stopped sweating, you’re having cramps, you’re not feeling well, you need to stop and rehydrate and try to cool down to prevent some kind of heat-related illness.”

Sadly, not a single line of that advice was accurate.

Let’s start with what he said last. The elderly suffering from heat stroke may stop sweating; athletes typically do not. More importantly, when an individual goes into heat stroke, that person is usually disoriented and incapable of making logical decisions.

As for the cooling techniques advocated, they do not work. Only onsite cold water immersion in a tub has been proven 100% effective, as determined by over 2,000 cases studied by the Korey Stringer Institute at the University of Connecticut.

While we may be in the depths of winter, there is no time like the present to prepare for summer’s heat. Recall Walter’s advice to practice the EAP quarterly. While heat-related tragedies continue to occur too frequently, they are relatively rare for a specific team. Thus, the best hope of being prepared to react properly is practice, practice, practice. If and when the time comes, the effort will have been worth it.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT,

John Doherty

John Doherty

 The Times

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT,

