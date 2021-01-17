SPORTS MEDICINE: Will McNair, Maryland settlement be worth it?

What is the worth of one life?

Last week, the University of Maryland revealed that it had settled on $3.5M, in the wake of the death of Terrapin offensive lineman Jordan McNair, more than two years ago.

As covered extensively in this space previously, McNair died three weeks after collapsing during a May 2018 preseason conditioning session.

That he suffered heat stroke was bad enough but it was the inability of multiple medical professionals to diagnose and then to treat the condition appropriately that sealed his fate.

Had athletic trainers onsite taken the simple step of immersing McNair in a tub of cold water within 30 minutes of when he initially displayed symptoms, all that has transpired since would likely have been unnecessary. DJ Durkin would still be head coach in College Park rather than an assistant at Ole Miss. Multiple others, who were Terrapin staff members at the time, would not be out of college athletics entirely.

Marty McNair and Tonya Wilson would still have their son.

No compensation will make up for that. The money they are receiving may not be of comfort but, if lessons are learned and not forgotten, Wilson and the elder McNair may derive some satisfaction.