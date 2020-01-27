SPORTS MEDICINE: Without sportsmanship, safety suffers

The descent into madness continued when De Sousa grabbed a stool, raising it over his head to strike one of the Wildcats players. However, at that point, Kansas assistant coach Jerrance Howard deftly swiped the stool. De Sousa briefly looked to regain his weapon but by then, multiple coaches, saner players from both teams, and law enforcement had gained the upper hand and separated the combatants.

I would have been surprised by the incident had it been most any basketball program other than Kansas. However in Lawrence, it seems winning is clearly valued to the detriment of sportsmanship. Otherwise, the Jayhawks would not be facing multiple charges of violating NCAA bylaws, that could very well end up with the program on probation and head coach Bill Self being suspended. The charges include Self allegedly arranging for a $20,000 payment from Adidas to De Sousa’s guardian during the recruiting process.

If fair play and sportsmanship don’t apply on the court, why would they on the court? Consequently, at games across the country, opponents are stepped on, taunted, intentionally tripped, and worse, with no thought of their safety. Basketball is risky enough without players intentionally trying to harm each other.