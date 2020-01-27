SPORTS MEDICINE: Without sportsmanship, safety suffers

On any other night, the lack of sportsmanship displayed by Illinois guard Alan Griffin, when he intentionally stepped on Purdue guard and Sasha Stefanovic on Jan. 20 would have dominated the headlines.
The blameless Stefanovic, a Crown Point graduate, is fortunate he was not seriously injured. A little more force, a little different placement and we could have witnessed fractured ribs or worse.
Instead, the matter in Mackey Arena was swept aside by antics in Phog Allen Fieldhouse. There, as host Kansas was closing out a clouting of Kansas State, a steal and subsequently blocked layup spiraled into a full-scale brawl between the two teams.
There is ample blame to be shared. However, the ultimate villain was Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa. He didn’t start the incident but he nearly finished it.
Moments before time was to expire, with the Jayhawks holding an 81-59 lead, Kansas State guard Da Juan Gordon stripped the ball from De Sousa near mid-court. Gordon raced to make a layup only to have his shot swatted — and he was knocked to the floor — by De Sousa.
That might have been the end of it had De Sousa not then stood over Gordon and taunted him, with the Kansas State bench just steps away. The horn sounded and Gordon’s teammates rushed to his aid. Punches started flying, as the melee spilled into handicapped seating behind the basket.
The descent into madness continued when De Sousa grabbed a stool, raising it over his head to strike one of the Wildcats players. However, at that point, Kansas assistant coach Jerrance Howard deftly swiped the stool. De Sousa briefly looked to regain his weapon but by then, multiple coaches, saner players from both teams, and law enforcement had gained the upper hand and separated the combatants.
I would have been surprised by the incident had it been most any basketball program other than Kansas. However in Lawrence, it seems winning is clearly valued to the detriment of sportsmanship. Otherwise, the Jayhawks would not be facing multiple charges of violating NCAA bylaws, that could very well end up with the program on probation and head coach Bill Self being suspended. The charges include Self allegedly arranging for a $20,000 payment from Adidas to De Sousa’s guardian during the recruiting process.
If fair play and sportsmanship don’t apply on the court, why would they on the court? Consequently, at games across the country, opponents are stepped on, taunted, intentionally tripped, and worse, with no thought of their safety. Basketball is risky enough without players intentionally trying to harm each other.
I mention intentional tripping because Grayson Allen seemed to make a habit of it at Duke, and while he was stripped of his captaincy by Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski for his behavior, an indefinite suspension for the third such episode turned into one game. Duke lost that one game to Virginia Tech on December 31, 2016, and Allen’s suspension was lifted. Once again, winning trumped sportsmanship.
This behavior will continue as long as it is tolerated and one or two-game suspensions such as Allen’s and Griffin’s are “tolerating it.” As Lowell High School — where sportsmanship is celebrated — athletic director Patti McCormack likes to say, “What you permit, you promote.”
De Sousa’s 12-game ban is far more fitting.
In more pleasant news, fair play will be celebrated at the 66th Annual Sportsmanship Dinner at the Halls of St. George in Schererville at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
Always held in anticipation of the IHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament, the dinner was started in 1955 in the wake of an unfortunate incident involving fans at the Hammond Sectional in 1954. Hammond businessman D.N. “Mike” Nau organized the dinner in hopes of preventing a recurrence.
This year, IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox, who is set to retire after the 2019-20 school year, will address those in attendance, including 31 local boys’ basketball teams preparing for the postseason.
Cox will be joined by keynote speaker Fred Mitchell. The retired Chicago newspaper sports columnist and Gary native has authored biographies of Gale Sayers and Billy Williams. Mitchell was a three-sport star at Tolleston High School before earning All-American recognition as a kicker at Wittenberg (Ohio) University. The National Football Foundation presents an award annually, named for Mitchell, to the top collegiate place kicker from among those competing at the FCS, Division II, Division III, NAIA, and NJCAA levels.
Tickets to the dinner are available at eventbrite.com.
