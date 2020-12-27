 Skip to main content
SPORTS MEDICINE: Years will pass before medical view of 2020 is fully focused
As this year was getting started — for the second basketball season in a row — phenom forward Zion Williamson was recovering from a knee injury and many wondered if his full potential would ever be realized.

On Friday, all the caution practiced by Duke in early 2019 and by the Pelicans earlier this year seemed worthwhile, as Williamson became only the second player in NBA history to score 30 points or more during a Christmas Day game. The only other player to do so? LeBron James.

On the first weekend of February, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would win the Super Bowl. The day before that contest, though, ESPN featured an interview with Mahomes’ Kansas City predecessor, Alex Smith, who was in the midst of an uncertain recovery from a compound lower leg fracture suffered in November of 2018. Last month, one week shy of two full years since he was injured, Smith miraculously regained his starting quarterback role with Washington.

During the last week of February, St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench shortly after leaving the ice during a game in Anaheim, requiring team medics to deploy an automated external defibrillator – successfully. Then on Dec. 12, University of Florida forward Keyontae Johnson similarly collapsed as he returned to the court coming out of a timeout. Initially comatose and in critical condition, he has made a remarkable recovery and is already home with family.

Seen through the lens of these stories, one might surmise that this year in sports medicine has been dominated by miracles.

If only.

While Johnson’s recovery to date has been gratifying, what may have caused his collapse is tied to events in March that have turned the sports page to the sports medicine page ever since.

The month started ominously enough with the nation’s second COVID-19 death on March 2. A day later, the stock market experienced its first pandemic panic, dropping 500 points. On March 4, Chicago State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams became the first teams in the country to end their seasons due to COVID concerns. Just six days after that, the Ivy League canceled its conference championship tournaments.

However, March 11 is the day the music of sports would die. Earlier in the day, the World Health Organization officially declared the outbreak a pandemic. Also, the NCAA announced that attendance at its men’s basketball tournament would be limited to essential personnel and family of players. Yet, the NBA was playing on with full crowds ….

…. Until that evening, when Utah center Rudy Gobert had a COVID-19 test come back positive just before his Jazz were to tip off at Oklahoma City. The game was postponed; the crowd told to go home without explanation. Within an hour, the NBA announced it was suspending play.

By one week later, the only sports organization in the country still sponsoring games was the IHSAA but the next day, with Gov. Eric Holcomb announcing schools would be shut until at least May 1, the remainder of the boys basketball state tournament was scrapped after regional contests had been postponed the week before.

The Indianapolis Star would speculate, in an April article, that the Lawrence Central Sectional played during the first weekend of March served as a super spreader, leading to the death of five attendees. Among the five was Indianapolis North Central athletic director Paul Loggan, 57, beloved for his annual administration of the North/South All-Star football game.

If the deaths associated with COVID-19 weren’t worrisome enough, as spring turned to summer, the medical literature started warning that, while the virus seemed primarily to attack the lungs, largely silent damage to the heart was occurring, as well. The most prominent athlete initially identified with COVID-19-induced myocarditis, as professional teams attempted a re-start, was Boston Red Sox ace Eduardo Rodriguez.

Nonetheless, facing economic ruin and encouraged by lower infection rates nationwide, professional and collegiate leagues started to return over the summer. The NBA, NHL, and WNBA had the smoothest paths, keeping their teams in bubbles.

For MLB, the NFL, collegians, and high schoolers, there have been more than a few hiccups since, particularly for sports played inside. With too many players having to quarantine, the Houston Rockets — no longer in the Orlando bubble — postponed their season opener last week. Chicago State’s men’s basketball team and Duke’s women’s team ended their seasons days ago and multiple Calumet Region high school teams on the Indiana side of the line have had to take two-week breaks due to COVID.

On the Illinois side of the line, high school contact sports have not been played since the school year started.

So, it seemed would be the case, also, for the Big Ten, which initially postponed its fall sports through at least January. However, the allure of a College Football Playoff slot for Ohio State proved too much and the conference has changed its rules repeatedly to assure the Buckeyes a slot. Most recently, the 21-day minimum for a diagnosed player to be sidelined was reduced to 17 days, thus making more players potentially available for Friday’s match-up with Clemson.

The Big Ten’s initial reticence to play and its prolonged recovery period (other leagues and conferences mandated at least 10-days off) was motivated by fear of myocarditis, which may cause heart failure or sudden death with exertion, bringing us back to Johnson.

Over the summer, he was among multiple Gators diagnosed with COVID-19. Cleared to return after a comprehensive battery of cardiac tests, all seemed well until Dec. 12. Perhaps his case of myocarditis is not associated with the virus at all. Yet, if it is, sports medics are currently only able to wonder if this is a harbinger of things to come.

Virologists, epidemiologists, and public health experts will spend the remainder of the decade determining the answer.

John Doherty

John Doherty

 The Times

John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

