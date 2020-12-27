SPORTS MEDICINE: Years will pass before medical view of 2020 is fully focused

However, March 11 is the day the music of sports would die. Earlier in the day, the World Health Organization officially declared the outbreak a pandemic. Also, the NCAA announced that attendance at its men’s basketball tournament would be limited to essential personnel and family of players. Yet, the NBA was playing on with full crowds ….

…. Until that evening, when Utah center Rudy Gobert had a COVID-19 test come back positive just before his Jazz were to tip off at Oklahoma City. The game was postponed; the crowd told to go home without explanation. Within an hour, the NBA announced it was suspending play.

By one week later, the only sports organization in the country still sponsoring games was the IHSAA but the next day, with Gov. Eric Holcomb announcing schools would be shut until at least May 1, the remainder of the boys basketball state tournament was scrapped after regional contests had been postponed the week before.

The Indianapolis Star would speculate, in an April article, that the Lawrence Central Sectional played during the first weekend of March served as a super spreader, leading to the death of five attendees. Among the five was Indianapolis North Central athletic director Paul Loggan, 57, beloved for his annual administration of the North/South All-Star football game.