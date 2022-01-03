Studies prove it: Kids are healthier and better off overall when they're active

COVID-19 — and how different school districts reacted to it — has demonstrated that children who attended school in person did far better academically that those who participated remotely via a computer screen.
However, academic participation and performance are not all that have been affected adversely by the pandemic. According to the Aspen Institute, youth team sports participation has fallen victim, too.
Even before 2020, the numbers were going in the wrong direction and if they are not reversed, the long-term societal costs will be staggering.
In 2012, according to the Sport & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), 41.4% of children ages 6-12 participated in a team sport on a regular basis. By 2019, that number had dropped to 38.1% and it dropped further to 37.8% in 2020
Over a greater span, obesity rates among American youth have been steadily rising. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that only 7% of children ages 6-11 and 5% of those ages 12-19 were obese in 1980. By 2014, those numbers had increased to 17.5% and 20.5%, respectively.
Since its start in 2013, The Aspen Institute’s Project Play has been promoting the federal goal of 60 minutes of physical activity/play per day for children and adolescents. By the way,with apologies to the memory of John Madden, that does not mean playing video games.
However, the project’s 2019 survey found that the average child spends fewer than three years playing an organized sport, giving it up by age 11. Worse, a Nationwide Children’s Hospital (Columbus, Ohio) study found that only 5% of children were meeting the 60-minute target.
Concerned coaches — and parents — should start the year by looking in the mirror. Sports are supposed to be fun. For children, they should be games not businesses — and not conduits to college scholarships.
Unfortunately, the pandemic has made participation even more difficult. A more recent Project Play survey has found that more than 40% of families reported that “their community-based (youth) sports provider (had) closed, merged, or returned with limited capacity” since the start of the pandemic.
As 2022 gets underway, we need to get children back to playing their games — for fun and good health.
Explaining why play matters, The Aspen Institute reported in October that active kids are one-tenth as likely to be obese, have up to 40% higher academic test scores, are less likely to smoke or use illegal drugs, are more likely to go to college, have less depression, go on to earn 7-8% more annually, have less illness during their lifetime and have one-third the rate of disability.
Similarly, communities which value physical activity get a significant return on their investment with higher high school graduation rates, higher property values and lower unemployment.
The pandemic is going to end. The last century’s Spanish Flu had three surges starting in 1918, before ending in 1920. While experiencing a third surge of our own, sports and activity organizers at the youth and high school level have an opportunity to take stock and plan for improvements.
For all ages, the focus should be more on participation than winning. High school interscholastic programs are beneficial — for those who make the team. For all the others, daily physical education classes and/or intramural programs should be available, perhaps mandatory.
Before COVID-19, schools were looking to improve academic performance by spending more time with the books and devoting less time to recess and physical education classes, in some cases eliminating them altogether.
Multiple studies by University of Illinois researcher Dr. Chuck Hillman have demonstrated the folly of such strategies. In 2014, he used an MRI to study the brains of 9- and 10-year-olds while they took a test and after they had exercised for 20 minutes or sat quietly for the same period. The exercisers’ brain displayed far more brain activity and scored higher on the test.
He led a similar study in 2009, employing an electroencephalogram (EEG) instead of an MRI. The results were the same. In 2012, Hillman and his colleagues published a longitudinal study that found aerobic fitness predicted cognitive performance a year later.
While opportunities for daily physical activity must be increased, they should also be safe. High school coaches are required to be certified in CPR and to take courses that address concussion, heat illness, and other safety-related issues. At the youth level, the requirements for coaches are spottier. A 2020 SFIA study found that fewer than half were certified in CPR/first aid, a third had training in preventing injuries, and only a quarter had adequate familiarity with concussion.
Those are discouraging numbers when more than half of all youth sports injuries are preventable, according to the CDC. Ankle braces largely eliminate ankle sprains. Balance and jump/landing training programs have been shown to cut lower extremity injury rates — particularly ACL tears — in half if coaches will just invest 10-20 minutes per practice, 2-3 days per week. Concussions have been reduced in football and soccer by rules limiting contact and headers, respectively.
Yet, overuse, rather than trauma, is responsible for nearly half of all injuries in youth sports. The onset of pain is usually insidious but it is entirely preventable if coaches have some understanding of how to increase workloads gradually and not to exceed age-based limits. And, if parents understand year-round specialization is worth neither the time nor expense. Besides, a focus on fun and fitness will help family finances.
As I recommended earlier, those of you who are parents should start the year by looking in the mirror, but for an additional reason. If you don’t see a one-time professional or scholarship college athlete staring back, then your child probably will not be one either — no matter how much you spend on private lessons and travel teams.
