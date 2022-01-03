Studies prove it: Kids are healthier and better off overall when they're active

He led a similar study in 2009, employing an electroencephalogram (EEG) instead of an MRI. The results were the same. In 2012, Hillman and his colleagues published a longitudinal study that found aerobic fitness predicted cognitive performance a year later.

While opportunities for daily physical activity must be increased, they should also be safe. High school coaches are required to be certified in CPR and to take courses that address concussion, heat illness, and other safety-related issues. At the youth level, the requirements for coaches are spottier. A 2020 SFIA study found that fewer than half were certified in CPR/first aid, a third had training in preventing injuries, and only a quarter had adequate familiarity with concussion.

Those are discouraging numbers when more than half of all youth sports injuries are preventable, according to the CDC. Ankle braces largely eliminate ankle sprains. Balance and jump/landing training programs have been shown to cut lower extremity injury rates — particularly ACL tears — in half if coaches will just invest 10-20 minutes per practice, 2-3 days per week. Concussions have been reduced in football and soccer by rules limiting contact and headers, respectively.