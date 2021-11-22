Studies show IV treatment before a game seldom justified

Offensive linemen rarely gain notice — unless called for a crucial penalty or deemed guilty of surrendering too many untimely sacks.

Consequently, New England Patriots right tackle Trent Brown’s previous week was entirely unusual, as he generated headlines twice — and for nothing occurring on the field.

On Thursday, while the Patriots were playing against Atlanta in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, there were 90 members of the Westover High School football team from Albany, Georgia, in the stands, enjoying the game entirely on Brown’s dime. His TB77 Cares foundation paid for the charter bus ride, meals provided during the trip, admission to the game and gift cards to purchase concessions once inside the ballpark.

Why was Brown so generous? It was not because Westover High School’s athletic teams are also the Patriots. Instead, Brown was looking back a decade to when he was still at Westover and, like most students at the school then and now, could only dream of affording a three-hour trip to the big city, never mind the cost of a ticket to an NFL contest.

The display of altruism almost never happened.