Study shows exercise can prevent serious COVID side effects

I asked Dr. Dylan Slotar, an infectious disease specialist at Community Hospital in Munster about the likelihood of an allergy to the other two vaccines.

“It is a very rare circumstance to have an allergy to a component of the vaccines,” he said. “You might know it from previous exposure to a medication containing polyethylene glycol (a chemical in the Moderna and Pfizer formulations). Someone could have had an anaphylactic reaction to one of those medications but it is highly unlikely, on the order of one in a million. They would (then) have to go through a formal evaluation by an allergist to know for sure.”

Has Rodgers had such an evaluation? The NFL and Packer mouthpieces, who claim to be journalists, aren’t asking.

In September, Stanford University researchers published a study in JAMA Open Network of allergic reactions to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which are m-RNA-based. They looked at the first 39,000 doses given to healthcare workers employed by the school. Only 22 recipients, 20 of them women, had possible allergic reactions. Further investigation determined 17 were true allergic reactions. Three were severe enough to warrant administration of epinephrine. In every case, the recipient completely recovered.