Take basketball risks to heart

When President Lyndon Johnson declared February “American Heart Month” in 1964, I doubt he had given any thought to the fact that February is right in the middle of the basketball season. Nonetheless, the timing was and remains perfect. Because basketball — not football, soccer or hockey — is our deadliest sport. And while trauma is the typical cause of death in those other three endeavors, sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is what stalks basketball players.

That lesson was tragically brought home with the events that transpired at Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences on Tuesday. That evening, Bremen High School (Midlothian, Illinois) basketball player Cameran Wheatley, 17, collapsed during a basketball game. He could not be revived.

It is a common story nationwide. On Feb. 5, in North Andover, Massachusetts, Preston Settles, 15, also experienced SCA while playing in a home basketball game for the Brooks School. He was resuscitated, though, and still clings to life in a Boston hospital. On the same day that Wheatley died, Devonte Mumphrey, 15, could not be saved after collapsing during his Alto High School (Texas) basketball game.

Multiple studies have revealed that basketball is at least twice as deadly as football at the collegiate and high school levels. Yet, there is no national outcry, nor much of an effort to combat the danger on a consistent basis.

There are two strategies that could be followed.

One involves prevention via preseason testing, and many experts have called for a national program that would screen athletes via electrocardiogram on a periodic basis, such as is done annually in Italy for athletes between the ages of 12 and 35. The concept is endorsed by the European Society of Cardiology. However, the ESC’s counterpart in the United States, the American College of Cardiology, has not concurred.

Reasons for resistance to universal cardiac screening of athletes include a high rate of false positives and the exorbitant financial outlay required to find so relatively few afflicted athletes among the millions who participate.

Thus, high school athletes in the United States are generally mandated only to complete an annual physical that includes a questionnaire designed to catch those with symptoms and/or those with a family history of SCA at a young age. For younger American athletes, the demand for a pre-participation physical exam varies by league or team.

Regardless of the rigor of the screening program, though, there will still be cases where even an EKG will miss a potentially fatal condition and the unthinkable will occur. It could be during an informal recreational activity, a practice or game in an organized sport.

The second strategy, then, is to have an athletic trainer with an automated external defibrillator (AED) on hand. The statistics are compelling. A study published in 2018 in Sports Health identified 132 cases of SCA suffered among athletes age 11-27 between 2014 and 2016. Survival to discharge from a hospital was the result for 64, or 48% of the victims.

However, if an AED was present and used promptly, the survival rate increased to 89%. Furthermore, whether an AED was available or not, if an athletic trainer was in attendance, the survival rate was 83%.

Was an AED available when Wheatley needed one? Illinois state law requires AEDs at high school athletic venues. However, news reports only indicated that paramedics arrived five minutes after being called and that Wheatley was wheeled from the gymnasium while a Chicago Fire Department EMT performed CPR.

Was an athletic trainer there? The Illinois High School Association directory does not list one for Chicago Agricultural, and my efforts to reach administrators there were unsuccessful. There is one listed for Bremen, but athletic trainers rarely travel with high school basketball teams.

By contrast, the Brooks School has two full-time athletic trainers, no surprise for a private school with a tuition of $55,000.

Yet, Chicago public schools — in contrast with other big city school districts — are far from underfunded. According to published reports, Chicago teachers outearn their colleagues in Los Angeles and New York. In Illinois, only five districts pay more than Chicago. If that is so, how is Chicago unable to afford at least one full-time athletic trainer at each of its high schools?

Was one of the athletic trainers at Brooks School present when Settles went down? Was an AED nearby and was it deployed? Boston-area media only reported that his heart was not re-started until after he reached the emergency room.

Still, there is one recent story — a local one — that definitively demonstrated the value of an AED and an athletic trainer together.

As reported on Feb. 4 in The Times, Highland High School athletic trainer Patrick Ohaver was in the right place at the right time when teacher Joseph Rybarczyk collapsed on Dec. 3. Accompanying Highland Middle School nurse Stephen Duke to Rybarczyk’s classroom, Ohaver retrieved an AED while Duke started CPR.

By the time Ohaver returned, the district’s nursing coordinator, Andrea Warner, had joined Duke in performing CPR. Once the AED was attached, it took two shocks but Rybarczyk regained consciousness.

While athletic trainers are nearly universal at the high school level in the Calumet Region, youth leagues are unlikely to be able to afford an athletic trainer. In spite of the financial barriers to athletic training coverage, there is no excuse for a sports organization not having an AED. They are relatively inexpensive, usually less than $1,500, and often available via charitable grants.

Obtaining one is only the first step. Then, coaches and league organizers need to be trained because seconds count. For every minute that passes after collapse, the chance of successful resuscitation drops by 10%.

But training means time, travel and expense. The typical CPR/AED course takes at least three hours and costs $30-$40 per person.

Two years ago, in anticipation of American Heart Month, the American Heart Association (AHA) unveiled its “CPR & First Aid in Youth Sports Training Kit,” which is designed to limit expense and time. According to the AHA, the kit “contains everything needed for a facilitator to teach the lifesaving skills of child and adult CPR, how to use an AED and how to help during sports–related emergencies. Training 10-20 people at once in CPR and sports injury-related first aid can be completed in less than an hour.”

Including 10 manikins, 10 AED training simulators, an instructional DVD and a facilitator guide, the kit costs $732. For complete information, go to cpr.heart.org. For any youth sports program without an athletic trainer, purchasing and using the kit is imperative. The training may help save a young athlete's life, but is just as likely to rescue a coach, referee or spectator.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

