Though scary, sudden cardiac arrest may not end an athlete's career

When Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen collapsed during a Euro 2020 match last month, he was in the right place at the right time. True, there is never a “good” time to drop dead. However, doing so in the presence of trained medical professionals and an automated external defibrillator (AED) greatly enhances one’s chances of survival.
In fact, a study published in 2018 in Sports Health identified 132 cases of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) suffered among athletes ages 11 to 27 between 2014 and 2016. Survival to discharge from a hospital was the result for 64, or 48% of the victims. However, if an AED was present and used promptly, the survival rate increased to 89%. Furthermore, whether an AED was immediately available or not, if an athletic trainer was in attendance, the survival rate was 83%.
Consequently, no surprise that Eriksen survived, despite how scary the initial circumstances were.
And for the heart specialists treating Eriksen, those circumstances have remained scary.
According to Dr. Sean Swearingen, a cardiologist with Community Care Network in Munster, the absence of a specific cause for the event is part of what has been so alarming. “The problem with Christian Eriksen’s situation,” he said, “is the fact that there’s been no specific pathology identified. And if I was the cardiologist in this situation I would agree that, until something gets determined, I think that I would probably not want him to go back to intense activity.”
Remarkably, that lack of a specific diagnosis following SCA is more common than once thought. For decades, the sports medicine world operated under the assumption that the typical cause of these catastrophic events was hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), which so famously killed Loyola Marymount star Hank Gathers during a game in 1990. More recently, in 2018, D League player Zeke Upshaw of Chicago succumbed to the same condition, also during a game.
Nonetheless, a study published in the journal Circulation in 2015 — among others — challenged that assumption. Looking at incidents of sudden cardiac death among NCAA athletes between 2003 and 2013, the authors found that in 25% of the 64 cases, the heart was structurally normal. Coronary artery anomalies were found and the assumed cause of death in 11%, followed by myocarditis and coronary artery disease, with both tied at 10%. HCM was a distant fifth, accounting for only 8% of the fatalities.
Regardless of the cause, Swearingen — who is the cardiologist for the Purdue Northwest athletic department — said that a young athlete who survives SCA will receive an implantable defibrillator. “Any time where you have a cardiac arrest, where somebody has an established arrhythmia like ventricular fibrillation or ventricular tachycardia,” he said, “which was the situation in his case, then that patient would need a defibrillator to prevent a recurrence.”
If a cause is found for that arrhythmia, though, there are circumstances where Swearingen acknowledged an athlete may be cleared to play despite having that defibrillator in his or her chest. “It’s a challenging decision," he said. "In patients with HCM, there is limited data to suggest that going back to competition may be reasonable. The guidelines within the last few years have shifted from doing just very low intensity activity to — with talking to the patient — (being able to) reasonably consider sending them back to full intensity sports.
“But you need to think about it logically. If somebody is a football player, you’re probably not going to recommend they do two-a-days in August.”
However, for a baseball player whose continued participation is a quality-of-life issue, Swearingen could see that individual being cleared to play.
Playing certainly was a quality-of-life issue for a Notre Dame basketball player three decades ago. In September of 1990, during a routine preseason cardiac screening, he was diagnosed with HCM. Despite being otherwise symptom-free, his career was apparently over.
However, he would not stop playing the game he loved, participating in pick-up games on campus and conditioning religiously on his own in hopes he could return to action for the Irish. Notre Dame officials asked him to stop but he would not.
In the summer of 1992, Notre Dame physicians learned of research being done on HCM at the National Institutes of Health and sent the sidelined player there for five days of testing. During that time, the HCM diagnosis was not refuted but the player never once displayed an arrhythmia. Consequently, the NIH physicians told Notre Dame the risk of an adverse cardiac event was minimal. Waivers were signed and he was allowed to resume playing. His first season back, he averaged 34.9 minutes and 18.5 points per game. As a fifth year senior, he was on the floor 34.5 minutes a game and scored 22.4 points per contest.
Monty Williams would go on to play nine more years in the NBA, largely as a reserve, but his NBA career was far from over. For the last two seasons, he has been the head coach of the Phoenix Suns and currently has them on the verge of an NBA championship.
Quality of life indeed.
