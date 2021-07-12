Though scary, sudden cardiac arrest may not end an athlete's career

If a cause is found for that arrhythmia, though, there are circumstances where Swearingen acknowledged an athlete may be cleared to play despite having that defibrillator in his or her chest. “It’s a challenging decision," he said. "In patients with HCM, there is limited data to suggest that going back to competition may be reasonable. The guidelines within the last few years have shifted from doing just very low intensity activity to — with talking to the patient — (being able to) reasonably consider sending them back to full intensity sports.

“But you need to think about it logically. If somebody is a football player, you’re probably not going to recommend they do two-a-days in August.”

However, for a baseball player whose continued participation is a quality-of-life issue, Swearingen could see that individual being cleared to play.

Playing certainly was a quality-of-life issue for a Notre Dame basketball player three decades ago. In September of 1990, during a routine preseason cardiac screening, he was diagnosed with HCM. Despite being otherwise symptom-free, his career was apparently over.