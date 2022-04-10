Tiger Woods' return, Lonzo Ball's extended layoff both predictable

This past week was marked by one athlete making a late-career comeback from a near-fatal motor vehicle accident and another whose comeback — from something seemingly far more innocuous — was put on hold, with both outcomes being perfectly predictable.

In fact, a year ago this week, I wrote, “In the wake of Tiger Woods suffering multiple bone and soft tissue injuries to his right lower leg and foot, the primary goal will be to walk well enough to resume the normal activities of daily living. That day is a long way off.

“Months of healing and rehabilitation — perhaps further surgery — are in store, just to accomplish that seemingly simple objective. Along the way, open wounds must close; swollen and damaged muscle needs to heal; and shattered bone requires mending.”

I continued by comparing Woods to now-retired NFL quarterback Alex Smith, who had suffered a similar injury to Woods’ in a November 2018 game, while playing for Washington. While Smith’s fractures were initially not as widespread as Woods’, the football player would encounter far greater complications thanks to infection.

Nonetheless, Smith returned in 2020, started eight of Washington’s last 10 games, and won five.

“Consequently,” I wrote a year ago, “I would not bet against Woods achieving what has quickly become the national sports media’s obsession, playing on the PGA Tour again. Nobody will be trying to tackle him. Walking 18 holes will be a chore, but he will never need to run nor carry his bag. If Woods avoids infection and has a largely uncomplicated recovery, he very well may be able to achieve at least a limited return.

“That is what PGA legend Ben Hogan did after suffering similarly severe injuries in a motor vehicle accident in 1949 at age 36. He was never the same again but still managed to win six more major titles, playing a limited schedule each year.”

Woods performance this past weekend — in striking distance of the lead on Thursday and Friday, before fading on Saturday — was inspiring. However, it was no miracle. Instead, his performance was evidence of what to expect from good surgeons, a competent rehabilitation team, and a supremely skilled and motivated athlete.

The Bulls’ Lonzo Ball is supremely skilled, as well. Just ask his father. Furthermore, I have no doubt that he was every bit as motivated as Woods to get back on the court this season. And therein lies the rub, the timing.

Woods’ return took about 14 months.

Ball was attempting to rebound in three months from a surgical procedure that requires 4-6 months — according to the scientific literature — just for the tissue to heal. He and the Bulls wisely decided on Wednesday to shut down his comeback attempt for this season.

The guard injured his left knee on Jan. 14. Initially diagnosed with a bone bruise, Ball did not respond and ultimately had what media reports described as a repair to a slight meniscal tear two weeks later. A return any sooner than late May, therefore, was not realistic — if the surgery was a repair and not a more simple trimming of the torn tissue.

Either way, the Bulls’ initial recovery timetable of 6-8 weeks was overly optimistic.

Assuming the media reports were accurate, though, that the operation involved a repair, a look at the research is instructive.

A Japanese study of 46 athletes who underwent meniscal repair was published in 2017 and found 37 (80%) were able to resume playing, taking an average of six months to do so. While generally successful, then, the surgery offers no guarantees.

Even if Ball is able to play next season, re-injury is a strong possibility. A literature review published in October in the medical journal Knee Surgery, Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy reported that 19% of meniscus repairs fail within five years. Additionally, the majority of those failures occur within two years.

A separate review, published in Archives of Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgery a year ago this month, found similar numbers for failure among adult patients, at roughly 20%. However, for younger patients, age 10-22, failure occurred roughly 40% of the time.

With such a seemingly high rate of retearing, why not just remove the torn portion of the meniscus?

The answer is also found in the above-cited literature reviews. The medial and lateral menisci are cartilaginous pads that sit atop the shin bone (tibia), guiding movement of the knee and cushioning the tibia and thigh bone (femur) from shock. Without them, motion in the knee becomes “bone-on-bone,” leading to the rapid onset of painful arthritis — and often, joint replacement surgery.

Multiple studies quoted in the literature reviews found minimal degeneration in the knees that were repaired and it was comparable to the degeneration found in the patients’ opposite healthy knees.

Therefore, Ball's efforts to date have still been worth the effort, despite the lack of short-term success. Like most patients in the wake of orthopedic surgery, he must discover the virtue of patience. This weekend, Tiger Woods certainly did.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

