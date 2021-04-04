USA Football’s latest safety steps make sense beyond youth level

6. No more than one full contact game or live-action scrimmage per week.

7. During the pre-season, no more than 75 minutes of full contact per week and no more than 30 minutes on any one day.

8. During the regular season, no more than 60 minutes of full contact per week and no more than 30 minutes on any one day. During the regular season, the NFL limits full contact to no more than one practice per week and a total of 14 such practices over the course 17 weeks.

In cooperation with the National Federation of State High School Associations, USA Football issued high school-level guidelines seven years ago. Those protocols included eliminating contact on consecutive days and limiting it to 30 minutes on a given day and 60-90 minutes per week. Indiana, for instance, limits contact to two times per week but does not specify time while Illinois allows it three times per week but for no longer than a total of 90 minutes.

In 2019, Michigan reduced the amount of allowed contact in practice to 30 minutes per week and New Jersey went further, reducing the maximum time to 15 minutes per week.