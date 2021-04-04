 Skip to main content
USA Football's latest safety steps make sense beyond youth level
USA Football’s latest safety steps make sense beyond youth level

As has been documented in this space many times before, the effects of repeated hits to the head — at some point – become cumulative.

Play football, hockey, and/or soccer long enough — particularly past the high school level – and your chances of developing a neurodegenerative condition, such as chronic traumatic encephalopathy, increases steadily.

Consequently, over the last decade, efforts have been made at most levels of contact and collision sports to limit head contact, especially during practices. On Wednesday, USA Football — a primary sponsor of coaching certification programs at the youth and high school levels — issued its latest such recommendations for football players at its youth level.

Supported by research, they are among the most comprehensive and restrictive to be proposed so far. Endorsed by the American College of Sports Medicine, the National Youth Sports Health & Safety Institute, and the National Athletic Trainers’ Association, perhaps it was no coincidence the guidelines were released on the last day of National Athletic Training Month.

“It is critical that the health and safety of athletes is always the number one priority,” said NATA President Tory Lindley, MA, ATC, in a USA Football press release. “The NATA applauds USA Football for its continued commitment to a smarter and safer approach to sport.”

That approach lists eight specific steps.

1. Age-related practice length and frequency: age 5-plus, 30-60 minutes, 1-2 practices per week; age 8-plus, 60-90 minutes, 1-3 times per week; age 10-plus, 75-105 minutes, 2-3 sessions per week; age 12 through pre-high school, 90-120 minutes, 2-3 times per week.

2. Prohibit specific high-risk drills: among those banned are “Bull in the Ring,” which involves a single player being placed in the center of a circle of his teammates and having to tackle one who could come running at him from any direction; and the “Oklahoma Drill,” which involves a single tackler having to take on a blocker and a ball carrier in a confined space. Note: The NFL banned both in 2019.

3. For flag, limited contact, or modified contact versions of the game, all players should initiate movement while standing up or slightly crouched in a two-point stance and not bent down in a three- or four-point stance.

4. For traditional, full field, full contact football, all offensive players should initiate play in a two-point stance.

5. Eliminate full contact on consecutive days: this includes the day following a game or a full-contact scrimmage. “Full contact drills and activities are based on the initial player-to-player contact, regardless of whether an athlete goes to the ground or not,” the recommendation reads.

6. No more than one full contact game or live-action scrimmage per week.

7. During the pre-season, no more than 75 minutes of full contact per week and no more than 30 minutes on any one day.

8. During the regular season, no more than 60 minutes of full contact per week and no more than 30 minutes on any one day. During the regular season, the NFL limits full contact to no more than one practice per week and a total of 14 such practices over the course 17 weeks.

In cooperation with the National Federation of State High School Associations, USA Football issued high school-level guidelines seven years ago. Those protocols included eliminating contact on consecutive days and limiting it to 30 minutes on a given day and 60-90 minutes per week. Indiana, for instance, limits contact to two times per week but does not specify time while Illinois allows it three times per week but for no longer than a total of 90 minutes.

In 2019, Michigan reduced the amount of allowed contact in practice to 30 minutes per week and New Jersey went further, reducing the maximum time to 15 minutes per week.

At this point, if you have noticed that college football is notable for its absence in these recent efforts, go to the head of the class.

Asked why these latest guidelines should not apply to all levels of football, USA Football’s senior director of education, Michael Krueger said, “I can only speak for USA Football but we (the different levels of the game) can learn from each other.”

An editorial published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in February was far more blunt. The commentary was authored by Dr. Chris Nowinski and neurosurgeon Dr. Robert Cantu, both of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, which is affiliated with Boston University. They concluded, “Ultimately, whether college football players experience preventable concussions in practice or preventable degenerative brain diseases is in the hands of football coaches, football conferences, schools, and the NCAA, none of whom have done enough to reform college football practice, which leads us to ask: who will protect the brains of college football players?”

I would not be quite so harsh. In 2016, the Ivy League banned contact in all practices once the regular season has started and moved the kick-off up five yards, from the 35- to the 40-yard-line, in hopes of increasing the number of touchbacks. As a result of the latter rule change, the number of concussions during games plummeted.

Also, while not nearly as drastic as the Ivy League, the Pac 12 Conference has been limiting contact to two practices per week since 2013.

Still, compared to the NFL, high school, and youth levels of the game, college football has some catching up to do. Perhaps, so does high school football in Illinois and Indiana.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

