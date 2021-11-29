While concussions are down, it's not the time to let down our guard

Each week, the Centers of for Disease Control publishes a morbidity and mortality report. Not the most glamorous stuff, lots of sleep-inducing statistics — usually.

Perhaps that is why a study published in a report in July 2020 largely escaped notice. The nation and world being only five months into the COVID-19 pandemic — with no vaccine in sight at the time — probably did not help. We were all a little distracted.

However, the news in the report warranted coverage — and thanks — even if the headline for the article gave little indication of what was in the text and graphs that followed.

Any story entitled, “Trends in Emergency Department Visits for Contact Sports-Related Traumatic Brain Injuries Among Children — United States, 2001-2018,” after inducing yawns, was sure to reveal that concussions continued to be on the rise.

Not so fast, my friend.

After a steady annual rise from 2001-12, the trend took a seeming U-turn in 2013. And that year ended up not being an aberration, with the incidence of youth sports concussions dropping every year through the study’s completion. In all, the number of youth sports concussion-related ER visits dropped 32% during those last six years.