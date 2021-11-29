While concussions are down, it's not the time to let down our guard

Each week, the Centers of for Disease Control publishes a morbidity and mortality report. Not the most glamorous stuff, lots of sleep-inducing statistics — usually.
Perhaps that is why a study published in a report in July 2020 largely escaped notice. The nation and world being only five months into the COVID-19 pandemic — with no vaccine in sight at the time — probably did not help. We were all a little distracted.
However, the news in the report warranted coverage — and thanks — even if the headline for the article gave little indication of what was in the text and graphs that followed.
Any story entitled, “Trends in Emergency Department Visits for Contact Sports-Related Traumatic Brain Injuries Among Children — United States, 2001-2018,” after inducing yawns, was sure to reveal that concussions continued to be on the rise.
Not so fast, my friend.
After a steady annual rise from 2001-12, the trend took a seeming U-turn in 2013. And that year ended up not being an aberration, with the incidence of youth sports concussions dropping every year through the study’s completion. In all, the number of youth sports concussion-related ER visits dropped 32% during those last six years.
Yet, the decrease was not across all sports but concentrated almost entirely in football, instead. The authors cited a 24% drop in participation in the sport as being partially responsible. Nonetheless, there was far more to it than that, with the authors also crediting rule changes made between 2012 and 2015 that limit the frequency and nature of full contact.
A similar drop in the frequency of reported concussions has occurred in the NFL over the same period.
Still, news like this is not a license to lower one’s guard. Concussions and multiple sub-concussive hits to the head continue to happen, to go unrecognized, and to be poorly managed.
A study published Wednesday in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN), again revealed the consequences of too many hits to the head over the course of years.
Currently, chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) — tied to cognitive and psychiatric issues in retired collision sport athletes — is diagnosable only on autopsy. Much of that postmortem research has been done at Boston University, which has an extensive brain bank. Most of those samples have been donated by families of former athletes who displayed signs of dementia prior to death.
However, this latest BU study also looked at MRIs taken of 75 of those brains while the donors were still alive. The majority of those 75 had been diagnosed with dementia, had the MRI taken at an average age of 62, and died at an average age of 67.
MRIs may not be able to see CTE at the microscopic level. They do reveal, though, an abnormality called white-matter hyper-intensities (WMH), “areas that appear bright on MRI scans,” according to an AAN press release. “They are common in people as they age and with medical conditions like high blood pressure.”
Not surprisingly, this study found a correlation between the volume of WMH and the likelihood of CTE. As is the case with CTE, there was also a correlation between the volume of WMH and years of playing football.
“Our results are exciting because they show that white matter hyper-intensities might capture long-term harm to the brain in people who have a history of repetitive head impacts,” said study author Michael Alosco, PhD, of the Boston University School of Medicine in the press release. “White matter hyperintensities on MRI may indeed be an effective tool to study the effects of repetitive head impacts on the brain’s white matter while the athlete is still alive.”
With the game now limiting the opportunity for full contact to games and very brief periods in practice, we should expect studies done decades from now, on the brains of current football players, to yield less discouraging results than this latest effort published in Neurology.
