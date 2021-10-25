Young athletes' premature deaths can be prevented

The time you won your town the race, we chaired you through the market-place; Man and boy stood cheering by, and home we brought you shoulder-high.

Today, the road all runners come, shoulder-high we bring you home, and set you at your threshold down, townsman of a stiller town.

Smart lad, to slip betimes away from fields where glory does not stay.

(Opening of "To An Athlete Dying Young," A.E. Housman 1859-1936)

Here we go again. The last time I quoted this famous poem was in December of 2018.

If Housman is to be believed, a young champion is better off dying before his skills slowly erode with age.

In this year, another one with too many athletes dying young, I doubt the families of those who have passed would take much comfort from Housman’s words nor would they agree with his sentiment.

Three years ago, my story focused on three athletes, two who perished from recognized-too-late heat stroke and one who died of unrecognized cardiac arrest.