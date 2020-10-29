 Skip to main content
A cast of stars could lead to shootout between Falcons, Panthers
PRO FOOTBALL | PICKS

A cast of stars could lead to shootout between Falcons, Panthers

Matt Erickson

Matt Erickson

Atlanta (1-6) at Carolina (3-4)

When: 7:20 p.m. Thursday, FOX, NFL Network

The skinny: There is no team in the NFL better at finding creative ways to lose this season than the Falcons, and they did it again last week. Despite a defense that is giving up just short of 30 points a game, I think the Falcons are better than a 1-6 team — not that much better, but better. They still seem to have more standout players than the Panthers, and recent history says they do well as road underdogs. The Panthers won earlier this month when the Falcons were out Julio Jones. But Jones is back, and Matt Ryan has Calvin Ridley and Todd Gurley at his disposal, too — and Gurley will be keen on redeeming himself. Ryan and his stars vs. Teddy Bridgewater and his stars, but still no Christian McCaffrey? Dang it all ... we'll try the Falcons again in a shootout.

Line: Panthers -2.5 (51)

MattE’s pick: Falcons 34, Panthers 30

Week 7 Results: 10-4 straight up, 7-7 against the spread

Season: 71-33-1 (.683) straight up, 63-42 (.600) against the spread

