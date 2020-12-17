A look at this week's early NFL games

The skinny: The Raiders are so rough on defense that despite being in the hunt for the playoffs — barely — they bagged defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. Is it going to really matter? The Jets are 0-13 and have given up 393 points. The Raiders made their way to seven wins — and have given up 391 points. That makes me think they'll get torn up by Chargers QB Justin Herbert — but since they're the better team, they'll do some tearing up themselves with Derek Carr. The Raiders only have a shot at a wild card spot if they win, so expect them to be on top of things.

The skinny: Only the Jets and Bengals – a combined 0-23-1 – have scored fewer points in the AFC this season than the Broncos. And though QB Drew Lock has showed a few glimpses of being a standout at some point — he's coming off arguably his best game yet — he's being asked to do it this week against a Bills team that is getting hot at the right time with three straight wins, including a big one against the Steelers last week. Even though the Bills are 10-3, it's not a done deal for them in the playoffs yet. That makes this one critical on the road in a short week. Bills QB Josh Allen should be able to make some big plays to Stefon Diggs and eventually pull away.