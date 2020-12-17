A look at this week's early NFL games

L.A. Chargers (4-9) at Las Vegas (7-6)
When: 7:20 p.m. Thursday, NFL Network
The skinny: The Raiders are so rough on defense that despite being in the hunt for the playoffs — barely — they bagged defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. Is it going to really matter? The Jets are 0-13 and have given up 393 points. The Raiders made their way to seven wins — and have given up 391 points. That makes me think they'll get torn up by Chargers QB Justin Herbert — but since they're the better team, they'll do some tearing up themselves with Derek Carr. The Raiders only have a shot at a wild card spot if they win, so expect them to be on top of things.
Line: Raiders -3.5 (51.5)
MattE’s pick: Raiders 34, Chargers 28
Buffalo (10-3) at Denver (5-8)
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, NFL Network
The skinny: Only the Jets and Bengals – a combined 0-23-1 – have scored fewer points in the AFC this season than the Broncos. And though QB Drew Lock has showed a few glimpses of being a standout at some point — he's coming off arguably his best game yet — he's being asked to do it this week against a Bills team that is getting hot at the right time with three straight wins, including a big one against the Steelers last week. Even though the Bills are 10-3, it's not a done deal for them in the playoffs yet. That makes this one critical on the road in a short week. Bills QB Josh Allen should be able to make some big plays to Stefon Diggs and eventually pull away.
Line: Bills -6.5 (50)
MattE’s pick: Bills 29, Broncos 20
Carolina (4-9) at Green Bay (10-3)
When: 7:15 p.m. Saturday, NFL Network
The skinny: The Panthers are reeling with losses in seven of their past eight games. They've only been blown out once in that stretch, but asking QB Teddy Bridgewater, without Christian McCaffrey, to stay close with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers is a pretty big ask. The Packers have scored more than 30 points 10 times this year, and it feels like a comfortable call thinking they can make it 11 without much issue.
Line: Packers -8.5 (51.5)
MattE’s pick: Packers 37, Panthers 23
Week 14 Results: 11-5 straight up, 9-7 against the spread
Season: 133-73-1 (.646) straight up, 106-99 (.517) against the spread
