Are we going to see a glimpse of Bears' 2022 potential?
If I told you Monday Night Football this week featured two great offenses, and one of them was the Bears, you'd think April Fool's Day was around the corner, not Christmas.

Here's a list of the teams that have put up fewer points than the Bears this year: Lions (1-11-1), Texans (2-11), Jaguars (2-11) and Jets (3-10). So two great offenses when the Bears and Vikings meet at Soldier Field to close Week 15?

But check this out: The last three games Justin Fields has started, the Bears have averaged 26 points a game against excellent teams in the Packers and Cardinals and a good one in the Steelers. That might indicate he's starting to feel the speed of the NFL a little better.

The Vikings average 26 points a game for the season and have six games of 30 points or more so far this year. So looking at the total for Monday night, set at 44.5, it feels like if the weather behaves and is merely cold, we could see some points.

But can the Bears win outright? The Vikings have a history of big-time fades late in the season. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins isn't exactly Aaron Rodgers when it comes to prime time games. The Bears absolutely have to limit running back Dalvin Cook and keep receiver Justin Jefferson from breaking loose. If they can handle that on defense, I think Fields will find room to make some plays and keep the Bears right in this thing down the stretch.

At the very least, if you don't have the guts to take them on the moneyline at +205, the six points they're getting seems very inviting. And on a teaser, you'd get that up to 12 points. I think they're a live underdog and might even show off a little of their 2022 potential.

Arizona (10-3) at Detroit (1-11-1)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Cardinals -12.5 (47)

Best prop bet: Cardinals defense to score a touchdown (+650)

MattE’s pick: Cardinals 31, Lions 17

Dallas (9-4) at N.Y. Giants (4-9)

Time/TV: Noon Sunday, Fox

Line: Cowboys -11 (44)

Best prop bet: Amari Cooper (DAL) over 50.5 receiving yards

MattE’s pick: Cowboys 29, Giants 13

Tennessee (9-4) at Pittsburgh (6-6-1)

Time/TV: Noon Sunday, CBS

Line: Titans -1 (43)

Best prop bet: Najee Harris (PIT) under 99.5 combined rushing/receiving yards

MattE’s pick: Titans 22, Steelers 17

Carolina (5-8) at Buffalo (7-6)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Bills -11 (44.5)

Best prop bet: Stefon Diggs (BUF) to score a touchdown

MattE’s pick: Bills 27, Panthers 13

N.Y. Jets (3-10) at Miami (6-7)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Dolphins -9.5 (41)

Best prop bet: Dolphins -5.5 first half

MattE’s pick: Dolphins 26, Jets 13

Houston (2-11) at Jacksonville (2-11)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Jaguars -3.5 (39.5)

Best prop bet: James Robinson (JAC) to score a touchdown

MattE’s pick: Jaguars 20, Texans 17

Atlanta (6-7) at San Francisco (7-6)

Time: 3:05 p.m. Sunday

Line: 49ers -9.5 (46)

Best prop bet: Falcons +4.5 alternate spread (+170)

MattE’s pick: 49ers 27, Falcons 23

Cincinnati (7-6) at Denver (7-6)

Time: 3:05 p.m. Sunday

Line: Broncos -2.5 (44.5)

Best prop bet: Over 47.5 alternate total

MattE’s pick: Bengals 26, Broncos 23

Green Bay (10-3) at Baltimore (8-5)

Time/TV: 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Fox

Line: Packers -5.5 (43.5)

Best prop bet: Aaron Rodgers (GB) over 278.5 passing yards

MattE’s pick: Packers 31, Ravens 20

New Orleans (6-7) at Tampa Bay (10-3)

Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. Sunday, NBC

Line: Buccaneers -11 (46.5)

Best prop bet: Alvin Kamara (NO) over 52.5 rushing yards

MattE’s pick: Buccaneers 28, Saints 24

Las Vegas (6-7) at Cleveland (7-6)

Time/TV: 4 p.m. Monday, NFL Network

Line: Raiders -3.5 (38.5)

Best prop bet: First half total over 19.5

MattE’s pick: Browns 23, Raiders 20

Minnesota (6-7) at BEARS (4-9)

Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN

Line: Vikings -6 (44.5)

Best prop bet: Bears -1 alternate point spread (+210)

MattE’s pick: Bears 29, Vikings 26

Washington (6-7) at Philadelphia (6-7)

Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Line: Eagles -9.5 (42)

Best prop bet: Eagles -13.5 alternate spread

MattE’s pick: Eagles 34, Washington 17

Seattle (5-8) at L.A. Rams (9-4)

Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Line: Rams -5.5 (45)

Best prop bet: Rams -2.5 first half spread

MattE’s pick: Rams 29, Seahawks 20

Week 14 results: 9-5 straight up, 10-4 against the spread.

Season: 126-81-1 (.609) straight up, 107-100-1 (.517) against the spread.

Listed odds are from DraftKings.com if available and may have changed by time of publication.

Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.

