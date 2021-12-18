Are we going to see a glimpse of Bears' 2022 potential?

If I told you Monday Night Football this week featured two great offenses, and one of them was the Bears, you'd think April Fool's Day was around the corner, not Christmas.

Here's a list of the teams that have put up fewer points than the Bears this year: Lions (1-11-1), Texans (2-11), Jaguars (2-11) and Jets (3-10). So two great offenses when the Bears and Vikings meet at Soldier Field to close Week 15?

But check this out: The last three games Justin Fields has started, the Bears have averaged 26 points a game against excellent teams in the Packers and Cardinals and a good one in the Steelers. That might indicate he's starting to feel the speed of the NFL a little better.

The Vikings average 26 points a game for the season and have six games of 30 points or more so far this year. So looking at the total for Monday night, set at 44.5, it feels like if the weather behaves and is merely cold, we could see some points.