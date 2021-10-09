 Skip to main content
Be careful what you wish for, Bears fans
PRO FOOTBALL | PICKS

Be careful what you wish for, Bears fans

Well, (most) Bears fans, you got what you wanted. Now we're going to find out if it's for the best.

Rookie QB Justin Fields is going to keep starting, even though Andy Dalton can play. And didn't many of us kind of assume that would be what would happen, anyway? But this might be a case of be careful what you wish for.

Sure, Fields looked good last week in a win over the Lions. But those were the Lions, and the Bears are about to head into a brutal stretch of the schedule. A typical pessimistic Bears fan might look at the rest of the way and see maybe three more wins. It's reasonably certain this week's game in Las Vegas is not one of those three wins — but it's not out of the realm of possibility for the Bears to keep things close.

The Bears will be without running back David Montgomery for the next month — because if Bears fans get something good like Fields starting, it has to balance out somehow. Damien Williams had some nice little gallops subbing for Montgomery last week, but he'll need to step things way up to help keep pressure off Fields. If he can do that, and the offensive line can have a repeat of last week's performance, Fields could have some openings downfield against a subpar Raiders secondary.

Between that and the potential for a big game defensively, the Bears could be in this thing late.

As for the Colts, they surprised me last week with their win over the Dolphins, but maybe that says more about the Fish than Indy. On the road at Baltimore on Monday Night Football, I'm not expecting a second straight surprise. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will be too good at home, and Baltimore is just too good on the ground for the Colts to stop them. Add to that the Ravens' defense stepping it up the past three weeks and it feels like a grind-it-out easy win for Baltimore.

My straight-up upset picks went 1-2 in Week 4, but if you took any of my best prop bets to heart, they went 10-6, which seems pretty good considering there are so many possibilities. This week, I'm going with three more outright upset picks: the Jets over the Falcons, Eagles over the Panthers and Bills over the Chiefs. I also think the Bears, Lions, Bucs, Texans and Giants can cover the spread as underdogs.

N.Y. Jets (1-3) vs. Atlanta (1-3) (in London)

Time/TV: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, NFL Network

Line: Falcons -2.5 (45)

Best prop bet: Michael Carter (NYJ) over 45.5 rushing yards

MattE’s pick: Jets 23, Falcons 20

Green Bay (3-1) at Cincinnati (3-1)

Time/TV: Noon Sunday, Fox

Line: Packers -3 (51)

Best prop bet: Davante Adams (GB) over 7.5 receptions

MattE’s pick: Packers 31, Bengals 26

Detroit (0-4) at Minnesota (1-3)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Vikings -10 (49.5)

Best prop bet: Dalvin Cook (MIN) over 67.5 rushing yards

MattE’s pick: Vikings 31, Lions 23

Miami (1-3) at Tampa Bay (3-1)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Buccaneers -9.5 (48)

Best prop bet: Mike Gesicki (MIA) over 40.5 receiving yards

MattE’s pick: Buccaneers 27, Dolphins 20

Tennessee (2-2) at Jacksonville (0-4)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Titans -4.5 (49)

Best prop bet: Derrick Henry (TEN) over 126.5 combined rushing/receiving yards

MattE’s pick: Titans 26, Jaguars 20

New England (1-3) at Houston (1-3)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Patriots -9 (39.5)

Best prop bet: Davis Mills (HOU) under 189.5 passing yards

MattE’s pick: Patriots 23, Texans 17

Philadelphia (1-3) at Carolina (3-1)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Panthers -3 (44.5)

Best prop bet: Zach Ertz (PHI) over 39.5 receiving yards

MattE’s pick: Eagles 24, Panthers 21

Denver (3-1) at Pittsburgh (1-3)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Steelers -1 (39.5)

Best prop bet: Ben Roethlisberger (PIT) over 0.5 rushing yards

MattE’s pick: Broncos 23, Steelers 20

New Orleans (2-2) at Washington (2-2)

Time: Noon Sunday

Line: Saints -2.5 (43.5)

Best prop bet: Alvin Kamara (NO) over 82.5 rushing yards

MattE’s pick: Saints 26, Washington 20

BEARS (2-2) at Las Vegas (3-1)

Time/TV: 3:05 p.m. Sunday, CBS

Line: Raiders -5 (44.5)

Best prop bet: Derek Carr (LV) under 279.5 passing yards

MattE’s pick: Raiders 24, Bears 20

Cleveland (3-1) at L.A. Chargers (3-1)

Time: 3:05 p.m. Sunday

Line: Chargers -2 (47)

Best prop bet: Nick Chubb (CLE) under 84.5 rushing yards

MattE’s pick: Chargers 26, Browns 23

N.Y. Giants (1-3) at Dallas (3-1)

Time/TV: 3:20 p.m. Sunday, Fox

Line: Cowboys -7 (52.5)

Best prop bet: Saquon Barkley (NYG) over 55.5 rushing yards

MattE’s pick: Cowboys 27, Giants 24

San Francisco (2-2) at Arizona (4-0)

Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday

Line: Cardinals -4.5 (49)

Best prop bet: Cardinals -10 alternate point spread (+200)

MattE’s pick: Cardinals 31, 49ers 20

Buffalo (3-1) at Kansas City (2-2)

Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. Sunday, NBC

Line: Chiefs -2.5 (56)

Best prop bet: Over 68 alternate total (+280)

MattE’s pick: Bills 37, Chiefs 33

COLTS (1-3) at Baltimore (3-1)

Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. Monday, ABC/ESPN

Line: Ravens -6.5 (45)

Best prop bet: Ravens -12.5 alternate point spread (+175)

MattE’s pick: Ravens 26, Colts 13

Week 4 results: 9-7 straight up, 7-9 against the spread.

Season: 37-27 (.578) straight up, 32-32 (.500) against the spread.

Listed odds are from DraftKings.com if available and may have changed by time of publication.

Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.

