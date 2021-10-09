Be careful what you wish for, Bears fans

Well, (most) Bears fans, you got what you wanted. Now we're going to find out if it's for the best.

Rookie QB Justin Fields is going to keep starting, even though Andy Dalton can play. And didn't many of us kind of assume that would be what would happen, anyway? But this might be a case of be careful what you wish for.

Sure, Fields looked good last week in a win over the Lions. But those were the Lions, and the Bears are about to head into a brutal stretch of the schedule. A typical pessimistic Bears fan might look at the rest of the way and see maybe three more wins. It's reasonably certain this week's game in Las Vegas is not one of those three wins — but it's not out of the realm of possibility for the Bears to keep things close.

The Bears will be without running back David Montgomery for the next month — because if Bears fans get something good like Fields starting, it has to balance out somehow. Damien Williams had some nice little gallops subbing for Montgomery last week, but he'll need to step things way up to help keep pressure off Fields. If he can do that, and the offensive line can have a repeat of last week's performance, Fields could have some openings downfield against a subpar Raiders secondary.

Between that and the potential for a big game defensively, the Bears could be in this thing late.