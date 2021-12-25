Can Nick Foles and the Bears beat the Seahawks on the road? Probably not

Let's just get this out of the way: Week 15 was an absolute dumpster fire for the Bears.

If there's one game to look back on when Matt Nagy inevitably is let go after the season to consider the nail in the coffin, it was the loss to the Vikings in which the Bears just seemed to implode with stupid penalties — including one on Nagy — at every turn.

The Bears have some talent, to be certain. Some key pieces might be in place for a return to the playoffs, especially if some of the other pieces stay healthy. Last week was a reminder that 2021 will be a season for Bears fans to forget.

But they still have to play out the stretch, and the crazy thing is, they have a winnable game this week — even though they're more than a touchdown underdog on the road at Seattle. The Seahawks really have struggled, so if the Bears are unexpectedly in this one in the fourth quarter, it might not be that big of a surprise — and that will be despite their situation at quarterback.