Can Nick Foles and the Bears beat the Seahawks on the road? Probably not

Let's just get this out of the way: Week 15 was an absolute dumpster fire for the Bears.
If there's one game to look back on when Matt Nagy inevitably is let go after the season to consider the nail in the coffin, it was the loss to the Vikings in which the Bears just seemed to implode with stupid penalties — including one on Nagy — at every turn.
The Bears have some talent, to be certain. Some key pieces might be in place for a return to the playoffs, especially if some of the other pieces stay healthy. Last week was a reminder that 2021 will be a season for Bears fans to forget.
But they still have to play out the stretch, and the crazy thing is, they have a winnable game this week — even though they're more than a touchdown underdog on the road at Seattle. The Seahawks really have struggled, so if the Bears are unexpectedly in this one in the fourth quarter, it might not be that big of a surprise — and that will be despite their situation at quarterback.
With Justin Fields and Andy Dalton both out, Nick Foles will play for the first time this season. Frankly, it'll be a job audition for him since he's locked in with the Bears, and would be a fairly expensive backup for someone to trade for. But if he puts on a killer performance, who knows, right?
But Seattle is a tough place to play, and even though Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is having his worst year as a pro both statistically and due to injuries, he's going to be a free agent and we might see him go off despite a bum ankle.
NFL storylines happen all the time in this day and age that read like Foles starting out of nowhere and pulling off an incredible upset. And maybe he can keep the Bears in this thing late. But despite the Seahawks' troubles for the first time in a long time, they'll be just too good at home for Foles — or Fields or Dalton — to do much about.
L.A. Rams (10-4) at Minnesota (7-7)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Rams -3.5 (49)
Best prop bet: Justin Jefferson (MIN) to score a touchdown
MattE’s pick: Rams 29, Vikings 26
Detroit (2-11-1) at Atlanta (6-8)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Falcons -6 (43)
Best prop bet: Both teams to score 20+ points (+180)
MattE’s pick: Falcons 27, Lions 23
Buffalo (8-6) at New England (9-5)
Time/TV: Noon Sunday, CBS
Line: Patriots -1 (43.5)
Best prop bet: Total game touchdowns over 4.5
MattE’s pick: Bills 24, Patriots 20
Tampa Bay (10-4) at Carolina (5-9)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Buccaneers -9.5 (43)
Best prop bet: Cam Newton (CAR) to score a touchdown
MattE’s pick: Buccaneers 27, Panthers 17
L.A. Chargers (8-6) at Houston (3-11)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Chargers -10.5 (46)
Best prop bet: Total game touchdowns under five
MattE’s pick: Chargers 26, Texans 13
Baltimore (8-6) at Cincinnati (8-6)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Bengals -7 (41.5)
Best prop bet: Joe Burrow (CIN) over 21.5 completions
MattE’s pick: Bengals 27, Ravens 23
N.Y. Giants (4-10) at Philadelphia (7-7)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Eagles -10 (40.5)
Best prop bet: Jalen Hurts (PHI) to score a touchdown
MattE’s pick: Eagles 31, Giants 16
Jacksonville (2-12) at N.Y. Jets (3-11)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Jets -1.5 (41.5)
Best prop bet: Alternate total over 49.5 (+210)
MattE’s pick: Jets 29, Jaguars 26
BEARS (4-10) at Seattle (5-9)
Time/TV: 3:05 p.m. Sunday, Fox
Line: Seahawks -6.5 (42)
MattE’s pick: Seahawks 27, Bears 17
Denver (7-7) at Las Vegas (7-7)
Time: 3:15 p.m. Sunday
Line: Broncos -1 (40.5)
Best prop bet: Josh Jacobs (LV) over 53.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Raiders 23, Broncos 20
Pittsburgh (7-6-1) at Kansas City (10-4)
Time/TV: 3:25 p.m. Sunday, CBS
Line: Chiefs -8.5 (45)
Best prop bet: Najee Harris (PIT) over 66.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Chiefs 27, Steelers 20
Washington (6-8) at Dallas (10-4)
Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. Sunday, NBC
Line: Cowboys -10.5 (46.5)
Best prop bet: Taylor Heinicke (WAS) over 223.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Cowboys 26, Washington 20
Miami (7-7) at New Orleans (7-7)
Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN
Line: Dolphins -1.5 (37.5)
MattE’s pick: Dolphins 16, Saints 13
Week 15 results: 9-7 straight up, 10-6 against the spread. Season: 135-88-1 (.605) straight up, 117-106-1 (.525) against the spread.
Listed odds are from DraftKings.com if available and may have changed by time of publication.
Gallery: Bears fall again in Monday Night Football
Vikings Bears Football
Vikings Bears Football
Vikings Bears Football
Vikings Bears Football
Vikings Bears Football
Vikings Bears Football
Vikings Bears Football
Vikings Bears Football
Vikings Bears Football
Vikings Bears Football
Vikings Bears Football
Vikings Bears Football
Vikings Bears Football
Vikings Bears Football
Vikings Bears Football
Vikings Bears Football
Vikings Bears Football
Vikings Bears Football
Vikings Bears Football
Vikings Bears Football
Vikings Bears Football
Vikings Bears Football
Vikings Bears Football
Vikings Bears Football
Vikings Bears Football
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.