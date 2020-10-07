Can Nick Foles beat Tom Brady again as the Bears host the Buccaneers?

Tampa Bay (3-1) at BEARS (3-1)
When: 7:20 p.m. Thursday, NFL Network
The skinny: There's a fantastic story line in the Bears' first prime time game of the season. Now that Nick Foles has supplanted Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback, he gets to take on Tom Brady again. Brady was the NFL's regular season MVP in 2017 and widely expected to dominate the upstart Eagles and backup quarterback Foles in Super Bowl LII. But Foles pulled a stunner, led Philly on a game-winning, time-sucking drive in the fourth, and won a ring and the game's MVP. Brady hasn't forgotten, and he looked every bit like the best ever last week. Foles, on the other hand, looked like if Bears fans were celebrating Trubisky heading to the bench in Week 3, they had every right to ask for him back the way Foles played in Week 4. He can probably rebound against the Bucs. But enough to get a win? Brady might be too good and have a few more weapons around him than to ask for that.
Line: Buccaneers -4.5 (43.5)
MattE’s pick: Buccaneers 24, Bears 20
Week 4 Results: 8-7 straight up, 8-7 against the spread
Season: 42-20-1 (.677) straight up, 40-23 (.635) against the spread
