 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Can Nick Foles beat Tom Brady again as the Bears host the Buccaneers?
alert urgent
PRO FOOTBALL

Can Nick Foles beat Tom Brady again as the Bears host the Buccaneers?

{{featured_button_text}}
Matt Erickson

Matt Erickson

 File

Tampa Bay (3-1) at BEARS (3-1)

When: 7:20 p.m. Thursday, NFL Network

The skinny: There's a fantastic story line in the Bears' first prime time game of the season. Now that Nick Foles has supplanted Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback, he gets to take on Tom Brady again. Brady was the NFL's regular season MVP in 2017 and widely expected to dominate the upstart Eagles and backup quarterback Foles in Super Bowl LII. But Foles pulled a stunner, led Philly on a game-winning, time-sucking drive in the fourth, and won a ring and the game's MVP. Brady hasn't forgotten, and he looked every bit like the best ever last week. Foles, on the other hand, looked like if Bears fans were celebrating Trubisky heading to the bench in Week 3, they had every right to ask for him back the way Foles played in Week 4. He can probably rebound against the Bucs. But enough to get a win? Brady might be too good and have a few more weapons around him than to ask for that.

Line: Buccaneers -4.5 (43.5)

MattE’s pick: Buccaneers 24, Bears 20

Week 4 Results: 8-7 straight up, 8-7 against the spread

Season: 42-20-1 (.677) straight up, 40-23 (.635) against the spread

Gallery: Region's biggest Bears fans

Gallery: Region's biggest Bears fans

Think you’re the biggest Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers or Indianapolis Colts fan in Northwest Indiana? Now's the time to prove it!

Send us a photo demonstrating your Bears, Packers or Colts fandom with a note explaining why you’re such a fanatic, along with your contact information.

Submissions will close on Sept. 8. That will be followed by a week of online voting that will take place Sept. 9-15. The winners will be announced on Sept. 16. Entries will be placed in Bears, Packers or Colts galleries as they are received. The biggest fan for each team will win a $25 Gift Card!

Also, predict the Win/Loss record for each team for your chance to WIN an additional prize!

Get more information and enter the contest by clicking here.

1 of 8
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Calumet's Fowler talks about monster game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts