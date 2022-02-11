Can the Super Bowl live up to the hype? Don't be surprised if it does

After the longest season in NFL history, we've finally arrived at Super Bowl Sunday.

The NFL moved to an 18-week schedule for 2021 with 17 games for each team. That extra game seemed to help make things pretty exciting down the stretch in terms of setting the playoff field, and the playoffs themselves have been fantastic, which probably is understating it.

Does that mean we're in for a letdown in the Super Bowl? The way the Rams and Bengals have played, particularly in the playoffs, I don't think so. I was all in on a Chiefs-Rams Super Bowl until the Bengals pulled off their miracle in the AFC Championship game — and that's what worries me about going hard on the Rams to win it all.

It just seems like the Bengals may be one of those fabled teams of destiny that will be talked about years later. They had only two wins two years ago — and that horrible season got them in position to draft Joe Burrow. After Burrow's promising rookie season was cut short with an injury, he bounced back this year and has become one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the league.

The Bengals won the AFC North for the first time in forever, even though their 10-7 regular-season record really was just barely good enough by playoff standards. But in the postseason, they're playing like a team that doesn't know it's not supposed to be here — beating the top-seeded Titans on the road and especially climbing back from down 21-3 to beat the Chiefs on the road.

Working against them might be the fact the Rams get to play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium, just like the Buccaneers got to do last season. They'll presumably be the more comfortable team, which can be a big benefit with all the distractions that go along with the Super Bowl like the extended pregame festivities, longer commercial breaks and the much longer halftime.

But when it comes down to it, the game still is decided in between the sidelines. Who's the better team? The Rams have a better defense and a more experienced and arguably more well-rounded offense. The coaching nod probably goes in their favor, too.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford really deserves a Super Bowl ring. He's been great for years, but constantly mired on bad Lions teams. With Cooper Kupp at his disposal, it's a 10/10 combination. On the other side, Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase is like a 9.5/10 — so nearly a wash. The game easily could turn into a shootout with those combos racking up yards and highlights.

If you're going with the over, that's what you'll be hoping for. And to cut to the chase, I'm big on the total going over 48 in the game. The spread with the Rams as 4-point favorites is a little more concerning to me. I do think the Rams will win the game. But I also can see them up by double digits late, and suddenly the Bengals get a garbage-time TD to get within a field goal and just come up short. I'd love that number to come down to 3 for some protection there — and closer to game time, it just might.

One of the most popular prop bets for the Super Bowl is the game's MVP. The opposing QBs usually are the safest bets. So if you think the Rams will win, betting Stafford to win MVP will only pay out even odds — it's that reasonably sure of a thing that a QB will be MVP. If you think the Bengals will win, though, you'd be best served to put some money on Burrow winning MVP at a +225 payout.

If you have house money to play with, a Kupp MVP would pay out at +600 on the Rams side, and Chase as MVP if the Bengals win pays out a hefty +1800.

Now, if you think the game is going to be a legitimate crazy shootout, betting an alternate point total could make you some big bucks if it happens. Over 60 points pays out +350, and over 61.5 pays out +425.

For TD scorers, look at the usual suspects like Kupp (-190), Joe Mixon (-105), Cam Akers (-110), Chase (+100) and Odell Beckham Jr. (+120). But how many Super Bowls have we seen in which some down-the-roster name makes a big play and has half the country going, "Who's that guy?" It's a common occurrence. C.J. Uzomah pays +250 if he scores, and Sony Michel is a surprising +240. Tyler Higbee is +230. And as good as the Rams' defense can be, putting a few bucks on it to score a TD at +400 odds is not the craziest thing ever.

Cincinnati (10-7) vs. L.A. Rams (12-5)

Time/TV: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, NBC

Line: Rams -4 (48.5)

MattE’s pick: Rams 34, Bengals 28

Playoff results: 7-5 straight up, 8-4 against the spread. Final regular season: 167-104-1 (.616) straight up, 146-125-1 (.539) against the spread.

Listed odds are from DraftKings.com if available and may have changed by time of publication.

Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.

