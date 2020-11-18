Cardinals, Seahawks figure to have another high-scoring meeting

The skinny: In the dumpster fire that has been 2020, we deserve a great game like this one. The NFC West lead is at stake in a rematch from Week 7. Less than a month ago, the Cards beat the Seahawks at home in an OT thriller, 37-34. Seattle was unbeaten at the time, and that loss set off a stretch of three setbacks in their past four games. During that time, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has come crashing back down to earth from numbers that had him looking like an easy pick for MVP the first one-third of the season. His issue lately has been interceptions — seven in the past four games. And he turned it over three times against the Cardinals in that loss. Seattle's defense is a big problem, so QB Kyler Murray and Arizona shouldn't have trouble putting up points. If Wilson avoids mistakes and plays even with Murray, it comes down to defenses — and Arizona has the edge there.