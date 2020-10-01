 Skip to main content
Denver, Jets seek first win of season
Denver, Jets seek first win of season

Matt Erickson

Denver (0-3) at N.Y. Jets (0-3)

When: 7:20 p.m. Thursday, NFL Network

The skinny: After the two great prime time games we had Sunday and Monday nights, the Week 4 Thursday night game looks a little bit like Tuesday's presidential "debate." But let's hold out hope what looks like a dud on paper might be a surprisingly good game – or at least a chance to make a few bucks. The Broncos are a slight favorite here, which says a lot about just how bad the Jets have looked so far. Their 0-3 start comes with an NFL-worst 37 total points, and their 94 points allowed is fifth worst in the league. But Denver will be starting its third QB in four games in Brett Rypien, and they don't seem averse to using multiple QBs in Drew Lock's absence. And while I don't love that potential, the Broncos' defense should be a little bit better against a so-far anemic Jets offense – at least enough to eke one out.

Line: Broncos -1 (39)

MattE’s pick: Broncos 26, Jets 22

Week 3 Results: 9-6-1 straight up, 11-5 against the spread

Season: 34-13-1 (.723) straight up, 32-16 (.667) against the spread

Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.

