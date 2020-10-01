Denver, Jets seek first win of season

The skinny: After the two great prime time games we had Sunday and Monday nights, the Week 4 Thursday night game looks a little bit like Tuesday's presidential "debate." But let's hold out hope what looks like a dud on paper might be a surprisingly good game – or at least a chance to make a few bucks. The Broncos are a slight favorite here, which says a lot about just how bad the Jets have looked so far. Their 0-3 start comes with an NFL-worst 37 total points, and their 94 points allowed is fifth worst in the league. But Denver will be starting its third QB in four games in Brett Rypien, and they don't seem averse to using multiple QBs in Drew Lock's absence. And while I don't love that potential, the Broncos' defense should be a little bit better against a so-far anemic Jets offense – at least enough to eke one out.