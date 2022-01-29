Do the Bengals and Niners have any magic left?

True, it definitely wasn't a stretch to imagine Kansas City back in its fourth straight AFC title game. And it might not have been hard to see a path in which the Rams were playing for a trip to the Super Bowl, either.

But the NFL's final four is devoid of both top seeds, whose byes in the playoffs and home-field advantage wound up being worthless. The Titans were erratic enough at times in the regular season that the Bengals' mild upset of them in Nashville wasn't a huge stunner. But the Packers' loss to San Francisco in Green Bay after an 8-0 regular season at home was significant.

The question now is whether the Bengals and 49ers have any magic left, or if they used it all up to get to this point.

It would be asking for too much to have either or both Sunday's games be as good as the Chiefs-Bills game was. That may have been the best game in history — and if you made some money based on the picks for that game in this space, you're welcome.

But Sunday's two tilts should be good ones. And if they go the way we're picking here, the Super Bowl could be an all-timer.

No. 4 Cincinnati (10-7) at No. 2 Kansas City (12-5)

Time/TV: 2 p.m. Sunday, CBS

The skinny: The Chiefs and Bengals played just a month ago, when K.C. was the hottest team in the NFL with eight straight wins. The Bengals pulled off a 34-31 home upset and held the Chiefs to three points in the second half. Cincy rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught 11 passes from Joe Burrow for an insane 266 yards and three scores. It is crucial that the Chiefs find a way to limit him this time around. They keyed on Stefon Diggs against the Bills, but got torched by Gabriel Davis and his four TDs, instead. If the Chiefs' defense can get after Burrow at all, they'll do themselves a favor. Burrow had just one game this year when he wasn't sacked, and the Titans got him an astounding nine times last week and still came up short. But the Titans' offense can't do what Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs' offense can do. Expect plenty of firepower early from K.C., which no doubt will want to build the kind of lead the Bengals can't come back from the way the Bills did.

Line: Chiefs -7 (54.5)

Best prop bet: Patrick Mahomes (KC) over 28.5 rushing yards

MattE’s pick: Chiefs 34, Bengals 26

No. 6 San Francisco (10-7) at No. 4 L.A. Rams (12-5)

Time/TV: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, FOX

The skinny: It's deja vu all over again for the Niners and Rams. The NFC West rivals will play each other for the third time in less than three months with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. The Niners swept the season series, starting with a 31-10 blowout win in November. Their 27-24 overtime win in Week 18 got them into the playoffs and sent the Saints home. It doesn't happen too often that teams meet for a third time in the playoffs after one has swept the other — but when it does, the team coming in 2-0 is 14-7 in the playoff game. That's a pretty telling stat on the side of the Niners, even if their Week 18 win was a massive comeback. Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo (shout out to my Eastern Illinois University alma mater) has been great against the Rams at 6-0. But in his career in the playoffs, his numbers aren't great — and he hasn't thrown for a TD yet in two postseason games this season. With Deebo Samuel at his disposal, he's been getting away with it. But he may find openings against a Rams defense that has struggled against the pass at times. The Rams counter with Matthew Stafford throwing to Cooper Kupp, as well as Odell Beckham Jr. and their ability to score in a hurry is what I think will make a difference. (It should be said if the Niners go 3-0 against the Rams, they'll also go 3-0 against yours truly in the playoffs: I've been burned picking against them twice already.)

Line: Rams -3.5 (45.5)

Best prop bet: Deebo Samuel (SF) over 53.5 receiving yards

MattE’s pick: Rams 29, 49ers 23

Playoff results: 6-4 straight up, 7-3 against the spread. Final regular season: 167-104-1 (.616) straight up, 146-125-1 (.539) against the spread.

Listed odds are from DraftKings.com if available and may have changed by time of publication.

Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.

