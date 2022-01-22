Does the Niners' playoff upset mean anything in Green Bay?

The skinny: Only one team in the NFL was perfect at home in the regular season. Guess who. Yup — the Packers. Getting that home-field advantage throughout the playoffs was huge for them, particularly since Lambeau Field can be a pretty daunting place to play when the weather dips. The temperatures will be in the single digits come game time, and the wind chill will be below 0. That'll be a factor — but is likely to affect the 49ers more than the Packers. San Francisco QB Jimmy Garropolo has never played in weather that cold in the NFL, and he tore a ligament in his throwing thumb late in the regular season. If the temperatures impact his throws, the Niners would be best to just try to grind clock and run the ball, so expect to hear Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel's names called a lot. The Packers can counter with Aaron Jones if it turns into a ground battle, but when they have Aaron Rodgers, who is so good at home and so used to playing in January temperatures like this, why would they? The Niners are a hot underdog pick again this week, but if the Packers can get ahead early and force Garropolo to pass because the Niners have to play catch-up, Green Bay can win going away.