Does the Niners' playoff upset mean anything in Green Bay?

From an odds perspective, we only saw one real surprise in the opening week of the playoffs.
The Cowboys looked mostly abysmal against San Francisco and were the only favorite to lose. But did the wild-card weekend games give us enough to go on for this weekend, or is the slate wiped clean?
The divisional-round games all feel like they could have some points scored — which would make for a lot of fun football. So let's jump right into it.
No. 4 Cincinnati (10-7) at No. 1 Tennessee (12-5)
Time/TV: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS
The skinny: Bengals QB Joe Burrow is on the verge of becoming a superstar thanks to his 2021 season. If he can take Cincy on the road and beat the No. 1 seed to get to the AFC title game, he'll hit that status without much else to prove. Bengals running back Joe Mixon might not find a lot of room to run against the Titans, which will put the pressure on Burrow and rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase. But the Titans will have running back Derrick Henry back, and they've been getting mistake-free play from QB Ryan Tannehill. The Bengals can stay right in this one, but down the stretch, the Titans' playoff experience might give them the edge.
Line: Titans -3.5 (47.5)
Best prop bet: Derrick Henry (TEN) over 78.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Titans 27, Bengals 24
No. 6 San Francisco (10-7) at No. 1 Green Bay (13-4)
Time/TV: 7 p.m. Saturday, FOX
The skinny: Only one team in the NFL was perfect at home in the regular season. Guess who. Yup — the Packers. Getting that home-field advantage throughout the playoffs was huge for them, particularly since Lambeau Field can be a pretty daunting place to play when the weather dips. The temperatures will be in the single digits come game time, and the wind chill will be below 0. That'll be a factor — but is likely to affect the 49ers more than the Packers. San Francisco QB Jimmy Garropolo has never played in weather that cold in the NFL, and he tore a ligament in his throwing thumb late in the regular season. If the temperatures impact his throws, the Niners would be best to just try to grind clock and run the ball, so expect to hear Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel's names called a lot. The Packers can counter with Aaron Jones if it turns into a ground battle, but when they have Aaron Rodgers, who is so good at home and so used to playing in January temperatures like this, why would they? The Niners are a hot underdog pick again this week, but if the Packers can get ahead early and force Garropolo to pass because the Niners have to play catch-up, Green Bay can win going away.
Line: Packers -5.5 (47)
Best prop bet: Aaron Rodgers (GB) over 261.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Packers 29, 49ers 20
No. 4 L.A. Rams (12-5) at No. 2 Tampa Bay (13-4)
Time/TV: 2 p.m. Sunday, NBC
The skinny: The Rams and Bucs met way back in Week 3, and L.A. beat the defending champs by 10. As the season has gone on, the Rams' defense has gotten arguably a little better, though there have been hiccups. But there weren't any in the opening playoff round with a dominant win over the Cardinals, though. And that's what should have Tom Brady and the Bucs a little nervous. Rams QB Matthew Stafford put up 331 yards and four TDs against the Bucs the first time around. He could do similar numbers this week — but so, too, could Brady, even though he's missing some key weapons. But what this should come down to is the Rams' defense will be better than the Bucs'. Even though there could be some big numbers put up in a track meet type of game, the Rams' D can tighten up more when it counts.
Line: Buccaneers -3 (48.5)
Best prop bet: Rob Gronkowski (TB) over 63.5 receiving yards
MattE’s pick: Rams 31, Buccaneers 27
No. 3 Buffalo (11-6) at No. 2 Kansas City (12-5)
Time/TV: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, CBS
The skinny: It's really a shame we have to see this game now and not in a week. It feels like this is the real AFC title game, so it makes sense to have it close out the weekend. In Week 5, the Bills put a 38-20 walloping on the Chiefs on the road, which sent K.C. to 2-3 and into a bit of a panic. Bills QB Josh Allen went north of 300 yards that game and threw three TDs. He also led the team in rushing and ran for another score. He'll have to be that kind of perfect again to beat the Chiefs in Arrowhead simply because K.C. is playing clearly better now than the team that struggled to 3-4 out of the chute. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was limited by the Bills' defense in their first meeting, but still managed to make plays. His two interceptions were a big difference for Buffalo. But if he can avoid turnovers this time, he should have the Chiefs in their fourth straight AFC Championship game.
Line: Chiefs -2 (53.5)
Best prop bet: Josh Allen (BUF) over 50.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Chiefs 37, Bills 33
Playoff results: 4-2 straight up, 4-2 against the spread. Final regular season: 167-104-1 (.616) straight up, 146-125-1 (.539) against the spread.
Listed odds are from DraftKings.com if available and may have changed by time of publication.
History photos: Chicago's Soldier Field through the years
Soldier Field - 2003
Soldier Field - 1971
Soldier Field - 1931
Soldier Field - 1959
Soldier Field - 1987
Soldier Field - 1926
Soldier Field - 1933
Soldier Field - 1928
Soldier Field - 1939
Soldier Field - 1962
Soldier Field - 1946
Soldier Field - 1978
Soldier Field - 1959
Soldier Field - 1959
Soldier Field - 1943
Soldier Field - 1936
Soldier Field - 1932
Soldier Field - 1961
Soldier Field - 1974
Soldier Field - 1948
Soldier Field - 1927
Soldier Field - 1959
Soldier Field - 1927
Soldier Field - 1973
Soldier Field - 2003
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.