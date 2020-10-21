 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eagles and Giants battle to climb up NFC East standings
urgent
PRO FOOTBALL

Eagles and Giants battle to climb up NFC East standings

{{featured_button_text}}
Matt Erickson

Matt Erickson

 File

N.Y. Giants (1-5) at Philadelphia (1-4-1)

When: 7:20 p.m. Thursday, NFL Network

The skinny: Before we dive into the matchup itself, let's take a moment to realize the proverbial poop show that is the NFC East. The winner of this game will move to 2 wins — and could be in first place in the division by Sunday afternoon after the 2-4 Cowboys play 1-5 Washington. The East has four of the six worst defenses in the NFC and the two worst scoring offenses in the Giants and Washington. The Giants have scored more than 20 points just once this season, but against a defense giving up 29 points a game, they probably can hit that number this week. The Eagles may have some injury issues to deal with, but Carson Wentz looked better in the Week 6 loss to the Ravens than he has probably all season. The Eagles, despite their record, are a slightly better team, and they're at home, to boot.

Line: Eagles -4.5 (44)

MattE’s pick: Eagles 26, Giants 20

Week 6 Results: 10-4 straight up, 9-5 against the spread

Season: 61-29-1 (.678) straight up, 56-35 (.615) against the spread

Gallery: Bears best players by decade

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Calumet's Fowler talks about monster game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts