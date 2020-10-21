Eagles and Giants battle to climb up NFC East standings

The skinny: Before we dive into the matchup itself, let's take a moment to realize the proverbial poop show that is the NFC East. The winner of this game will move to 2 wins — and could be in first place in the division by Sunday afternoon after the 2-4 Cowboys play 1-5 Washington. The East has four of the six worst defenses in the NFC and the two worst scoring offenses in the Giants and Washington. The Giants have scored more than 20 points just once this season, but against a defense giving up 29 points a game, they probably can hit that number this week. The Eagles may have some injury issues to deal with, but Carson Wentz looked better in the Week 6 loss to the Ravens than he has probably all season. The Eagles, despite their record, are a slightly better team, and they're at home, to boot.