Jaguars-Dolphins matchup to feature porous defenses

Miami (0-2) at Jacksonville (1-1)
When: 7:20 p.m. Thursday, NFL Network
The skinny: If it's offense you're looking for to get the week started, this might be a good one. Each team is giving up about 26 points a game through the first two, so the over seems like a good play. As for the outcome, QB Gardner Minshew has looked good for the Jaguars so far, and they nearly beat the Titans on the road in Week 2. If the Dolphins can force him into a few mistakes, they've got a shot. But that seems a big ask, given the Jags are best in the NFL on third down, and Minshew's ability to scramble helps that cause. At home, he should be just fine.
Line: Jaguars -3 (48)
MattE’s pick: Jaguars 31, Dolphins 23
Week 2 Results: 12-4 straight up, 11-5 against the spread
Season: 25-7 (.781) straight up, 21-11 (.656) against the spread
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003.
