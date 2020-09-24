 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jaguars-Dolphins matchup to feature porous defenses
urgent
PRO FOOTBALL PICKS

Jaguars-Dolphins matchup to feature porous defenses

{{featured_button_text}}
Matt Erickson

Matt Erickson

 File

Miami (0-2) at Jacksonville (1-1)

When: 7:20 p.m. Thursday, NFL Network

The skinny: If it's offense you're looking for to get the week started, this might be a good one. Each team is giving up about 26 points a game through the first two, so the over seems like a good play. As for the outcome, QB Gardner Minshew has looked good for the Jaguars so far, and they nearly beat the Titans on the road in Week 2. If the Dolphins can force him into a few mistakes, they've got a shot. But that seems a big ask, given the Jags are best in the NFL on third down, and Minshew's ability to scramble helps that cause. At home, he should be just fine.

Line: Jaguars -3 (48)

MattE’s pick: Jaguars 31, Dolphins 23

Week 2 Results: 12-4 straight up, 11-5 against the spread

Season: 25-7 (.781) straight up, 21-11 (.656) against the spread

Galleries: The Region's biggest Bears, Packers and Colts fans

Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Calumet's Fowler talks about monster game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts