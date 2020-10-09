MATT ERICKSON: Back to reality in the NFL

Week 4 was the one that seemed to bring things back to reality in the NFL.

And that reality the past few years seems to surround an abundance of parity. The difference between the league's worst team and its best often just comes down to a few plays. "On any given Sunday ..." has applied more than ever.

So after three weeks of feeling fat and happy from a picking department with fantastic numbers given there was no preseason to work from, Week 4 knocked us down a few pegs and may have shown us that the 2020 reality is the same as it's been, when even sure things aren't so sure.

Look at what the Browns did to the Cowboys in Week 4 on the road and tell me you'll feel safe picking the Cowboys to win the rest of the way. You won't. And then tell me you'll ever be comfortable picking against the Browns the way you used to.

This week, the Browns are back home against the Colts after putting up 49 on the Cowboys. I don't expect them to have those kinds of scoring numbers against Indy, which has allowed an NFL-best 56 total points this year, including utter dominance against the Bears in Week 4. Heck, Indy's kicker, Rodrigo Blankenship, has single-handedly outscored the Colts past three opponents, which is just nanners.