MATT ERICKSON: Bears-Panthers is one of our best Week 6 games: What a world

There are four games this week that, on paper, have the potential to be truly great. It just so happens the Bears are in one of them.
It still may be somewhat of a shock that the Bears are 4-1, especially given they dealt with a quarterback change in Week 3 after having Mitch Trubisky on a short leash. The transition to Nick Foles hasn't been amazing or anything, but coach Matt Nagy might be figuring out how to best do things with Foles behind center.
Against the Panthers, the Bears are taking on a team that has won three straight in large part thanks to QB Teddy Bridgewater, who's turned it over just once in their run. He's only been sacked twice the past three weeks, too. But the Bears should be able to get after him more than the Chargers, Cardinals and Falcons were able to, which could pose problems for Carolina.
The Bears' win over the Bucs may have put future opponents on notice that they indeed can beat top-shelf teams in 2020. Apart from Tampa Bay, the opponents from the Bears' other three wins have a combined 1-13 record heading into Week 6.
Beating Tom Brady and the Bucs was crucial, and Bridgewater and the Panthers are a step down from that. The Bears are underdogs again, but absent turnovers, this is a winnable game – and maybe even one they don't have to mount a comeback to leave with hands raised.
Week 6's other great ones are Cleveland at Pittsburgh, Green Bay at Tampa Bay and Kansas City at Buffalo. The Browns put up some points against a solid Indy defense last week, which I thought they could. Staying close against Pittsburgh isn't a big ask, but I still like the Steelers at home. Right now, only the Packers or maybe Seahawks are a better team.
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers against Brady and the Bucs isn't a matchup we've seen much of between two of the best QBs ever to do it. But no QB is playing better than Rodgers right now, and Brady has looked merely good, not legendary. I love the Pack on the road.
The Chiefs and Bills both have to rebound from their first losses of the season. Who do you like better? Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, or Buffalo's Josh Allen? It's Mahomes for me all day, and I also think K.C.'s defense can bounce back from a horrible outing against the Raiders.
BEARS (4-1) at Carolina (3-2)
Noon Sunday. Panthers -1.5 (44.5)
MattE's pick: Bears 27, Panthers 23
Cincinnati (1-3-1) at COLTS (3-2)
Noon Sunday. Colts -7.5 (46.5)
MattE's pick: Colts 29, Bengals 23
Detroit (1-3) at Jacksonville (1-4)
Noon Sunday. Lions -3 (54.5)
MattE's pick: Lions 31, Jaguars 27
Atlanta (0-5) at Minnesota (1-4)
Noon Sunday. Vikings -4 (54)
MattE's pick: Vikings 33, Falcons 20
Denver (1-3) at New England (2-2)
Noon Sunday. Patriots -10 (45)
MattE's pick: Patriots 26, Broncos 20
Houston (1-4) at Tennessee (4-0)
Noon Sunday. Titans -3 (53)
MattE's pick: Titans 27, Texans 20
Cleveland (4-1) at Pittsburgh (4-0)
Noon Sunday. Steelers -3.5 (51)
MattE's pick: Steelers 28, Browns 24
Baltimore (4-1) at Philadelphia (1-3-1)
Noon Sunday. Ravens -7.5 (47.5)
MattE's pick: Ravens 31, Eagles 17
Washington (1-4) at N.Y. Giants (0-5)
Noon Sunday. Giants -2.5 (42.5)
MattE's pick: Giants 26, Redskins 20
N.J. Jets (0-5) at Miami (2-3)
3:05 p.m. Sunday. Dolphins -9.5 (47)
MattE's pick: Dolphins 34, Jets 17
Green Bay (4-0) at Tampa Bay (3-2)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Packers -1 (55)
MattE's pick: Packers 31, Buccaneers 27
L.A. Rams (4-1) at San Francisco (2-3)
7:20 p.m. Sunday. Rams -3 (51.5)
MattE's pick: Rams 27, 49ers 20
Kansas City (4-1) at Buffalo (4-1)
4 p.m. Monday. Chiefs -3.5 (57.5)
MattE's pick: Chiefs 34, Bills 23
Arizona (3-2) at Dallas (2-3)
7:15 p.m. Monday. Cardinals -1.5 (54.5)
MattE's pick: Cardinals 37, Cowboys 27
Week 5 Results: 9-5 straight up, 7-7 against the spread
Season: 51-25-1 (.671) straight up, 47-30 (.610) against the spread
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group. The opinions are the writer's.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!