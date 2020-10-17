MATT ERICKSON: Bears-Panthers is one of our best Week 6 games: What a world

There are four games this week that, on paper, have the potential to be truly great. It just so happens the Bears are in one of them.

It still may be somewhat of a shock that the Bears are 4-1, especially given they dealt with a quarterback change in Week 3 after having Mitch Trubisky on a short leash. The transition to Nick Foles hasn't been amazing or anything, but coach Matt Nagy might be figuring out how to best do things with Foles behind center.

Against the Panthers, the Bears are taking on a team that has won three straight in large part thanks to QB Teddy Bridgewater, who's turned it over just once in their run. He's only been sacked twice the past three weeks, too. But the Bears should be able to get after him more than the Chargers, Cardinals and Falcons were able to, which could pose problems for Carolina.

The Bears' win over the Bucs may have put future opponents on notice that they indeed can beat top-shelf teams in 2020. Apart from Tampa Bay, the opponents from the Bears' other three wins have a combined 1-13 record heading into Week 6.