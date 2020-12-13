MATT ERICKSON: Bears' slide ends, but it's probably too late

If you're a Bears fan, if your 2020 wasn't bad enough already, you've also had to endure the last six games.

Think back to October, if you will. The Bears were 5-1 and atop not just the NFC North, but were the cream of the crop of the entire NFC. Over in the AFC, the Texans were 1-5.

Fast forward to Week 14, and here we are with a home date for the Bears on a six-game skid, and they're not even favored against a team with a worse record than them.

How the mighty have fallen.

On one hand, it might seem crazy to pick the Bears this week. They just gave up more than 400 passing yards to Matthew Stafford and the Lions in that utter debacle of a collapse in Week 13, and Texans QB Deshaun Watson can run circles around Stafford.

The Bears counter with Mitch Trubisky, who was playing well enough until he coughed it up and cost the Bears what was looking like an easy win. But don't expect him to throw the ball 35 times this week. Their key to a win is to give it to David Montgomery, control the clock and grind it out.