MATT ERICKSON: Bears' slide ends, but it's probably too late

If you're a Bears fan, if your 2020 wasn't bad enough already, you've also had to endure the last six games.
Think back to October, if you will. The Bears were 5-1 and atop not just the NFC North, but were the cream of the crop of the entire NFC. Over in the AFC, the Texans were 1-5.
Fast forward to Week 14, and here we are with a home date for the Bears on a six-game skid, and they're not even favored against a team with a worse record than them.
How the mighty have fallen.
On one hand, it might seem crazy to pick the Bears this week. They just gave up more than 400 passing yards to Matthew Stafford and the Lions in that utter debacle of a collapse in Week 13, and Texans QB Deshaun Watson can run circles around Stafford.
The Bears counter with Mitch Trubisky, who was playing well enough until he coughed it up and cost the Bears what was looking like an easy win. But don't expect him to throw the ball 35 times this week. Their key to a win is to give it to David Montgomery, control the clock and grind it out.
If the Bears' defense can slow down Watson — who could've been in Chicago, you'll recall while wanting to slam your head in a car door thinking about what might have been — they should be able to snap their slide. The sad reality is, it's probably too late to daydream about a backdoor way into the playoffs even if they found a way to get to 9-7.
Houston (4-8) at BEARS (5-7)
Noon Sunday. Texans -1.5 (45.5)
MattE's pick: Bears 27, Texans 20
Minnesota (6-6) at Tampa Bay (7-5)
Noon Sunday. Buccaneers -6.5 (51.5)
MattE's pick: Buccaneers 34, Vikings 27
Tennessee (8-4) at Jacksonville (1-11)
Noon Sunday. Titans -7.5 (53)
MattE's pick: Titans 31, Jaguars 20
Dallas (3-9) at Cincinnati (2-9-1)
Noon Sunday. Cowboys -3.5 (42.5)
MattE's pick: Cowboys 26, Bengals 23
Arizona (6-6) at N.Y. Giants (5-7)
Noon Sunday. Cardinals -1.5 (44.5)
MattE's pick: Giants 26, Cardinals 23
Denver (4-8) at Carolina (4-8)
Noon Sunday. Panthers -3.5 (46.5)
MattE's pick: Panthers 24, Broncos 20
Kansas City (11-1) at Miami (8-4)
Noon Sunday. Chiefs -7.5 (49.5)
MattE's pick: Chiefs 31, Dophins 24
COLTS (8-4) at Las Vegas (7-5)
3:05 p.m. Sunday. Colts -2.5 (51.5)
MattE's pick: Colts 28, Raiders 24
N.Y. Jets (0-12) at Seattle (8-4)
3:05 p.m. Sunday. Seahawks -13.5 (46.5)
MattE's pick: Seahawks 27, Jets 17
Green Bay (9-3) at Detroit (5-7)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Packers -7.5 (55.5)
MattE's pick: Packers 34, Lions 24
Atlanta (4-8) at L.A. Chargers (3-9)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Falcons -2.5 (49)
MattE's pick: Falcons 27, Chargers 23
New Orleans (10-2) at Philadelphia (3-8-1)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Saints -6.5 (44)
MattE's pick: Saints 29, Eagles 23
Washington (5-7) at San Francisco (5-7)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. 49ers -3 (43)
MattE's pick: 49ers 24, Washington 20
Pittsburgh (11-1) at Buffalo (9-3)
7:20 p.m. Sunday. Bills -2.5 (46)
MattE's pick: Bills 26, Steelers 23
Baltimore (7-5) at Cleveland (9-3)
7:15 p.m. Monday. Ravens -1 (46.5)
MattE's pick: Ravens 27, Browns 24
Week 13 Results: 10-5 straight up, 7-8 against the spread
Season: 122-68-1 (.642) straight up, 97-92 (.513) against the spread
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.
