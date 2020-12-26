MATT ERICKSON: Bears went back to Trubisky too late, and it'll sting in January

There's a high likelihood the Bears will be watching the playoffs at home next month, and that will leave us with some questions.

Heading into Week 16, they're not mathematically eliminated, but the Rams, Buccaneers and Cardinals all have them on the outside looking in. The Rams and Bucs will clinch a spot with a win, leaving that first-of-its-kind seventh spot this year between the Cards and Bears. Basically, the Bears need to win out to finish 9-7 and hope the Cardinals lose out. That's their best shot.

But the point of this is, it probably didn't have to be this way. You'll recall the Bears yanked Mitch Trubisky halfway through Week 3. Nick Foles became the starter, and the Bears got to 5-1. Then their six-game slide happened, and Foles' numbers during that slide were pretty rotten. At some point during that skid, the Bears without question should have pulled Foles and put Trubisky back into the starting job — at least judging by the way he's played most of the past three weeks.

Would Trubisky as a starter during the second half of the six-game skid have made them 3-3 in that run instead of 0-6? Maybe not. But I'd be willing to bet 1-5 or 2-4 would have been quite possible — and that would be all the difference between 7-7 right now and likely missing the playoffs and 8-6 or 9-5 on the way to the postseason.