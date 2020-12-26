MATT ERICKSON: Bears went back to Trubisky too late, and it'll sting in January

There's a high likelihood the Bears will be watching the playoffs at home next month, and that will leave us with some questions.
Heading into Week 16, they're not mathematically eliminated, but the Rams, Buccaneers and Cardinals all have them on the outside looking in. The Rams and Bucs will clinch a spot with a win, leaving that first-of-its-kind seventh spot this year between the Cards and Bears. Basically, the Bears need to win out to finish 9-7 and hope the Cardinals lose out. That's their best shot.
But the point of this is, it probably didn't have to be this way. You'll recall the Bears yanked Mitch Trubisky halfway through Week 3. Nick Foles became the starter, and the Bears got to 5-1. Then their six-game slide happened, and Foles' numbers during that slide were pretty rotten. At some point during that skid, the Bears without question should have pulled Foles and put Trubisky back into the starting job — at least judging by the way he's played most of the past three weeks.
Would Trubisky as a starter during the second half of the six-game skid have made them 3-3 in that run instead of 0-6? Maybe not. But I'd be willing to bet 1-5 or 2-4 would have been quite possible — and that would be all the difference between 7-7 right now and likely missing the playoffs and 8-6 or 9-5 on the way to the postseason.
So we know the Bears have to win out and get some help. Fortunately, that starts with Jacksonville. The Jaguars, thanks to the Jets' first win of the season in a massive upset of the Rams, now are in the driver's seat for the No. 1 draft pick, which almost certainly will be Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence. I'm not implying the Jaguars might tank on purpose to make sure they finish 1-15 to get that top pick, but let's just say it's hard to picture them putting up much of a struggle.
In the AFC, believe it or not, the Colts aren't in the playoffs yet – but they have a couple scenarios that get them there involving a win and losses or ties from Baltimore and Miami. But it's possible they still may be trying to get into the postseason in Week 17.
The Colts have to go to Pittsburgh this week, and their timing couldn't be better with the Steelers on a three-game slide after starting 11-0. Monday, the Steelers looked awful in a loss to the Bengals. But can you picture the Steelers losing four straight? I can't. So even though the Colts are mild favorites on the road, I think the Steelers bounce back. Even with a Colts win, I'm picking the Ravens and Dolphins this week, too, which would prevent Indy from clinching a spot.
Tampa Bay (9-5) at Detroit (5-9)
Noon Saturday. Buccaneers -9.5 (54)
MattE's pick: Buccaneers 31, Lions 27
San Francisco (5-9) at Arizona (8-6)
3:30 p.m. Saturday. Cardinals -5 (49)
MattE's pick: Cardinals 29, 49ers 23
Miami (9-5) at Las Vegas (7-7)
7:15 p.m. Saturday. Dolphins -3 (47.5)
MattE's pick: Dolphins 26, Raiders 20
BEARS (7-7) at Jacksonville (1-13)
Noon Sunday. Bears -7.5 (47)
MattE's pick: Bears 33, Jaguars 16
COLTS (10-4) at Pittsburgh (11-3)
Noon Sunday. Colts -1.5 (45)
MattE's pick: Steelers 23, Colts 20
Atlanta (4-10) at Kansas City (13-1)
Noon Sunday. Chiefs -10.5 (53.5)
MattE's pick: Chiefs 37, Falcons 20
Cincinnati (3-10-1) at Houston (4-10)
Noon Sunday. Texans -8 (46)
MattE's pick: Texans 24, Bengals 17
N.Y. Giants (5-9) at Baltimore (9-5)
Noon Sunday. Ravens -10 (44.5)
MattE's pick: Ravens 27, Giants 20
Cleveland (10-4) at N.Y. Jets (1-13)
Noon Sunday. Browns -9.5 (45.5)
MattE's pick: Browns 31, Jets 20
Carolina (4-10) at Washington (6-8)
3:05 p.m. Sunday. Washington -2.5 (44.5)
MattE's pick: Washington 29, Panthers 23
Denver (5-9) at L.A Chargers (5-9)
3:05 p.m. Sunday. Chargers -3 (48.5)
MattE's pick: Chargers 34, Broncos 26
Philadelphia (4-9-1) at Dallas (5-9)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Eagles -2 (48.5)
MattE's pick: Eagles 28, Cowboys 24
L.A. Rams (9-5) at Seattle (10-4)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Seahawks -1.5 (47.5)
MattE's pick: Seahawks 27, Rams 23
Tennessee (10-4) at Green Bay (11-3)
7:20 p.m. Sunday. Packers -3.5 (56.5)
MattE's pick: Packers 37, Titans 27
Buffalo (11-3) at New England (6-8)
7:15 p.m. Monday. Bills -7 (45.5)
MattE's pick: Bills 27, Patriots 17
Week 15 Results: 11-5 straight up, 6-10 against the spread
Season: 144-78-1 (.649) straight up, 112-109 (.502) against the spread
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.