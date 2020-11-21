MATT ERICKSON: Can Philip Rivers match Aaron Rodgers?

If you're a Bears fan, this week has to feel really good, right?

At long last, after a month of garbage, you don't have to worry about the Bears continuing their nosedive this week — because they're on their bye.

The good news is, when they come back, they have three winnable games against the Lions, Texans and Jaguars. The bad news is, they also have the Vikings again — and the Packers twice. So, if you're hoping for them to deliver a playoff run for you, don't count on it. An 8-8 finish seems very likely — and another offseason filled with question marks.

But onto Week 11 and a fantastic matchup between the Colts and Packers. The Colts have a little extra rest thanks to a Thursday game in Week 10, and the Packers seemed a little out of sorts with a ho-hum win over the Jags — which may have contributed to the Colts being the favorite here.

The Colts' defense is typically quite good, but we've also seen it struggle against teams that aren't in the same league as the Packers – the Jags, Browns and Bengals all put up 27 or more against them. So I think Packers QB Aaron Rodgers can have a lot of success in Indy — and Colts QB Philip Rivers can put up some numbers, too. But if you're asking those QBs to go punch for punch with each other, I like Rodgers – and I really like the over.