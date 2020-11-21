 Skip to main content
MATT ERICKSON: Can Philip Rivers match Aaron Rodgers?
PRO FOOTBALL | PICKS

MATT ERICKSON: Can Philip Rivers match Aaron Rodgers?

  • Updated
Matt Erickson

Matt Erickson

 File

If you're a Bears fan, this week has to feel really good, right?

At long last, after a month of garbage, you don't have to worry about the Bears continuing their nosedive this week — because they're on their bye.

The good news is, when they come back, they have three winnable games against the Lions, Texans and Jaguars. The bad news is, they also have the Vikings again — and the Packers twice. So, if you're hoping for them to deliver a playoff run for you, don't count on it. An 8-8 finish seems very likely — and another offseason filled with question marks.

But onto Week 11 and a fantastic matchup between the Colts and Packers. The Colts have a little extra rest thanks to a Thursday game in Week 10, and the Packers seemed a little out of sorts with a ho-hum win over the Jags — which may have contributed to the Colts being the favorite here.

The Colts' defense is typically quite good, but we've also seen it struggle against teams that aren't in the same league as the Packers – the Jags, Browns and Bengals all put up 27 or more against them. So I think Packers QB Aaron Rodgers can have a lot of success in Indy — and Colts QB Philip Rivers can put up some numbers, too. But if you're asking those QBs to go punch for punch with each other, I like Rodgers – and I really like the over.

The Saints are 5-point favorites over the Falcons this week, and that would be a double-digit spread if Drew Brees was playing. He's out with broken ribs after a bad hit in Week 10, so Jameis Winston is at the helm. But Atlanta's defense is really rough, and that should be enough to get by. But the Falcons have been solid on offense lately, so 5 points seems like a lot. The over seems lovely, though.

In Las Vegas, the Chiefs have a shot at redemption against the Raiders, who upset them six weeks ago. It feels like another shootout — they combined for 72 points last time — but one the Chiefs will display lessons learned from the first go'round.

Detroit (4-5) at Carolina (3-7)

Noon Sunday. Panthers -1.5 (47.5)

MattE's pick: Lions 27, Panthers 20

Philadelphia (3-5-1) at Cleveland (6-3)

Noon Sunday. Browns -3.5 (47)

MattE's pick: Browns 26, Eagles 23

Atlanta (3-6) at New Orleans (7-2)

Noon Sunday. Saints -5 (50.5)

MattE's pick: Saints 34, Falcons 31

New England (4-5) at Houston (2-7)

Noon Sunday. Patriots -2 (48.5)

MattE's pick: Patriots 26, Texans 20

Pittsburgh (9-0) at Jacksonville (1-8)

Noon Sunday. Steelers -10 (46.5)

MattE's pick: Steelers 34, Jaguars 17

Cincinnati (2-6-1) at Washington (2-7)

Noon Sunday. Washington -1.5 (46.5)

MattE's pick: Bengals 24, Washington 20

Tennessee (6-3) at Baltimore (6-3)

Noon Sunday. Ravens -6.5 (48)

MattE's pick: Ravens 34, Titans 24

Miami (6-3) at Denver (3-6)

3:05 p.m. Sunday. Dolphins -3.5 (45)

MattE's pick: Dolphins 26, Broncos 23

N.Y. Jets (0-9) at L.A. Chargers (2-7)

3:05 p.m. Sunday. Chargers -8.5 (45.5)

MattE's pick: Chargers 27, Jets 13

Green Bay (7-2) at COLTS (6-3)

3:25 p.m. Sunday. Colts -2 (51)

MattE's pick: Packers 34, Colts 31

Dallas (2-7) at Minnesota (4-5)

3:25 p.m. Sunday. Vikings -7 (48)

MattE's pick: Vikings 31, Cowboys 20

Kansas City (8-1) at Las Vegas (6-3)

7:20 p.m. Sunday. Chiefs -6.5 (56.5)

MattE's pick: Chiefs 38, Raiders 30

L.A. Rams (6-3) at Tampa Bay (7-3)

7:15 p.m. Monday. Buccaneers -4 (48.5)

MattE's pick: Buccaneers 27, Rams 24

Week 10 Results: 9-5 straight up, 6-6-2 against the spread

Season: 96-50-1 (.658) straight up, 78-67 (.538) against the spread

Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.

