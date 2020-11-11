 Skip to main content
MATT ERICKSON: Colts, Titans battle for first in AFC South
PRO FOOTBALL | PICK

MATT ERICKSON: Colts, Titans battle for first in AFC South

Matt Erickson

Matt Erickson

COLTS (5-3) at Tennessee (6-2)

When: 7:20 p.m. Thursday, NFL Network

The skinny: The AFC South lead is on the line when the Colts make the short trip south to Nashville to take on the division-leading Titans, who are coming off a win over the Bears. A win by the Colts draws them even in the division to start the back half of the season, which would be huge. Where the Colts have a big advantage here, despite the betting line saying otherwise, is with their defense. When the Titans have taken on good defenses, they've struggled – even against the Bears. And on the other side, the Titans typically have struggled on defense, especially rushing the passer. If they can't get that part of their game going, Colts QB Philip Rivers could be in for a big game. If the Bears held Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry in check, the Colts should be able to without issue – and the Colts' offense is superior to the Bears'.

Line: Titans -2 (49)

MattE’s pick: Colts 27, Titans 23

Week 9 Results: 8-6 straight up, 4-10 against the spread

Season: 87-45-1 (.659) straight up, 72-61 (.541) against the spread

