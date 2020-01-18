There are some fantastic storylines in the conference championship games this year.
Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, an Eastern Illinois product from Arlington Heights, missed most of 2018 with an injury. But in 2019, he was one of the league's best players and a big reason San Francisco is the NFC's No. 1 seed.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has maybe his last chance to get back to a Super Bowl, and if he can do it, he'll be leading a rookie head coach there — and will have to avenge a 29-point loss from the regular season, which statistically history says is very possible.
The Titans keep upsetting teams they shouldn't beat and are on the cusp of a fairly improbable Super Bowl bid on Derrick Henry's coattails.
And if the Chiefs can win to get to Super Bowl XLIV, it will be their first trip there in 50 years.
Of the four teams left, only one should be not surprising, given the preseason odds. The Chiefs were 8 to 1 to win the Super Bowl back in August. The Packers were next at 19 to 1 (the same as the Bears, by the way). The Niners were 36 to 1 and the Titans were 40 to 1. So if you dropped a C-note each on the Titans and 49ers to win the big game before the season started, you'll be happy no matter what.
Green Bay (14-3) at San Francisco (14-3)
When: 5:40 p.m. Sunday
Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
TV: FOX
Line/Total: 49ers -7.5/46.5
The skinny: It's an odd position to see Packers QB Aaron Rodgers as such a big underdog. It hasn't happened often, and when it has, Rodgers has helped the Packers stay close — but ultimately still leave the building with a loss. This time, the Packers also have a total thrashing at the hands of the 49ers to look back on from two months ago. That either will be a thorny thing to think about, or a boost of motivation to get one back. The 49ers' defense is so good, and it's mostly at full health. When the Niners beat the Pack 37-8 in November, defensive end Dee Ford was out — and even then, they held Rodgers to 104 passing yards. But the Packers were beat up that game, too, so those paltry numbers won't happen again on the Green Bay side of the ball. The Packers will need to be mistake-free to pull off an upset, and they'll have to find a way to get running back Aaron Jones going in ways he couldn't do in the teams' first meeting. He's had more than 20 carries the past three games — after having that many only once the 14 games before that. Expect a heavy dose of Jones to help Rodgers find openings and pick his spots. San Francisco will have to try to keep up with Rodgers, and Jimmy Garoppolo is the kind of guy who can do that. But can he do it in the playoffs against a savvy veteran like Rodgers on the other side? His time may come, but it feels like the Packers and Rodgers have one more Super Bowl miracle left in them.
MattE's pick: Packers 27, 49ers 23
Tennessee (11-7) at Kansas City (13-4)
When: 2:05 p.m. Sunday
Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
TV: CBS
Line/Total: Chiefs -7/53
The skinny: Is this real? Is this really happening? The Titans were road underdogs against the Patriots and handled them in the opening round. They were even bigger road 'dogs at Baltimore, and to say they merely handled the Ravens would be an understatement. And before the playoffs, they closed out the season with a thrashing of the Texans. If they can upset the Chiefs in Kansas City, it will be four straight — against all four AFC division champions, and all on the road, to reach the Super Bowl. You're thinking the train has to stop at some point, though, right? It was a good run, but now the luck is about to run out? Just don't forget the Titans' win over these same Chiefs in Week 10, when they also were a hefty underdog. Each time everyone has overlooked the Titans this season to the tune of 5-point underdogs or more, they've pulled off upsets — including the first two playoff games. To do it with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, they'll have to have Derrick Henry continue to rack up big rushing yards. If he can put up numbers again, the tide will turn in the Titans' favor. If the Chiefs' defense finds a way to keep him in check, it will force Ryan Tannehill to try to match numbers with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, and that might not turn out well. Mahomes is going to get his numbers, but he'll have to get them quickly. It's hard to imagine the Chiefs getting down 24-0 again like last week, but it's also hard to imagine the Titans not being right there at the end. Still, the Chiefs are trying to get to their first Super Bowl in 50 years, and coach Andy Reid still hasn't won one. It's closer than the 7 points, but the time is now for KC
MattE's pick: Chiefs 31, Titans 27
Record: 4-4 overall, 5-3 against the spread