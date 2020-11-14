MATT ERICKSON: Deja vu all over again in Chicago?

Why does this Bears season seem like we've been down this road before?
If you're a Bears fan, your hopes were up at 5-1, only to have everything just head right into the dumpster to catch fire with the rest of 2020.
The problem with the Bears is that they seem to show flashes of being a top-shelf team — but they're just flashes. In between the flashes, they show a lot of signs of being very much also-rans. With three straight losses, most people are banking lately on the also-ran status.
The Bears have their first meeting with the Vikings in 2020. And three weeks ago, that would have seemed like a recipe to get back on track. But the Vikings have won two straight, largely thanks to standout running back Dalvin Cook. Cook won't have as easy of a time running against the Bears this week, just like Derrick Henry struggled for the Titans last week.
That has to be key for the Bears. If they shut down Cook, they should have a chance. It will come down to Nick Foles and the offense making plays — and not just making plays when things get desperate for a down-the-stretch comeback. The kinds of plays Matt Nagy seems to call when the Bears need to rally are the kinds he should just go ahead and call all game. He's given up the play-calling reins – so maybe that's a preface for a more aggressive game plan this week against the Vikings to preemptively shut down critics.
They've proven me wrong many times this year already, and they're underdogs again. But I think they can pull off another upset on Monday Night Football.
Jacksonville (1-7) at Green Bay (6-2)
Noon Sunday. Packers -13.5 (52)
MattE's pick: Packers 34, Jaguars 17
Washington (2-6) at Detroit (3-5)
Noon Sunday. Lions -3.5 (45.5)
MattE's pick: Lions 31, Washington 20
Houston (2-6) at Cleveland (5-3)
Noon Sunday. Browns -3 (52.5)
MattE's pick: Browns 37, Texans 24
Philadelphia (3-4-1) at N.Y. Giants (2-7)
Noon Sunday. Eagles -3.5 (44.5)
MattE's pick: Eagles 26, Giants 23
Tampa Bay (6-3) at Carolina (3-6)
Noon Sunday. Buccaneers -4.5 (50.5)
MattE's pick: Buccaneers 31, Panthers 24
Denver (3-5) at Las Vegas (5-3)
3:05 p.m. Sunday. Raiders -5 (52)
MattE's pick: Raiders 34, Broncos 17
Buffalo (7-2) at Arizona (5-3)
3:05 p.m. Sunday. Cardinals -2 (55.5)
MattE's pick: Bills 37, Cardinals 33
L.A. Chargers (2-6) at Miami (5-3)
3:05 p.m. Sunday. Dolphins -2.5 (48)
MattE's pick: Dolphins 26, Chargers 20
Cincinnati (2-5-1) at Pittsburgh (8-0)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Steelers -7.5 (47)
MattE's pick: Steelers 28, Bengals 24
Seattle (6-2) at L.A. Rams (5-3)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Rams -1.5 (55.5)
MattE's pick: Seahawks 33, Rams 30
San Francisco (4-5) at New Orleans (6-2)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Saints -9 (50)
MattE's pick: Saints 34, 49ers 20
Baltimore (6-2) at New England (3-5)
7:20 p.m. Sunday. Ravens -7 (43.5)
MattE's pick: Ravens 27, Patriots 17
Minnesota (3-5) at BEARS (5-4)
7:15 p.m. Monday. Vikings -2.5 (45.5)
MattE's pick: Bears 24, Vikings 20
Week 9 Results: 8-6 straight up, 4-10 against the spread
Season: 87-45-1 (.659) straight up, 72-61 (.541) against the spread
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.
