MATT ERICKSON: Deja vu all over again in Chicago?

Why does this Bears season seem like we've been down this road before?

If you're a Bears fan, your hopes were up at 5-1, only to have everything just head right into the dumpster to catch fire with the rest of 2020.

The problem with the Bears is that they seem to show flashes of being a top-shelf team — but they're just flashes. In between the flashes, they show a lot of signs of being very much also-rans. With three straight losses, most people are banking lately on the also-ran status.

The Bears have their first meeting with the Vikings in 2020. And three weeks ago, that would have seemed like a recipe to get back on track. But the Vikings have won two straight, largely thanks to standout running back Dalvin Cook. Cook won't have as easy of a time running against the Bears this week, just like Derrick Henry struggled for the Titans last week.