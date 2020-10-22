MATT ERICKSON: Does another upset win loom for the Bears?

The Bears and Rams hook up this week for the third straight season, and the first two have been reasonably ugly down-and-dirty football games.

The Bears won 15-6 in 2018, but the Rams got their comeuppance with a 17-7 win in 2019. In the 2018 Bears win, they picked off Rams QB Jared Goff four times and sacked him three times — including for a safety that gave them the lead for good. And though they lost last year, the Bears again kept Goff and L.A.'s receivers out of the end zone and picked him off again, giving him no TDs and five interceptions against them.

It should come as no surprise that any hopes for another Bears upset this week — they've been favored just once now in seven games — starts with keeping Goff from making big plays and hoping to force him into turnovers. The defensive pressure they get from Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks easily could lead to that.

But on the other side, the Rams have a killer defense, too, behind Aaron Donald and a secondary that is every bit as good as the Bears', if not better. So if this game comes down to who can better grind it out, do you side with Goff and running back Darrell Henderson, or Bears QB Nick Foles and David Montgomery?