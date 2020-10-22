MATT ERICKSON: Does another upset win loom for the Bears?

The Bears and Rams hook up this week for the third straight season, and the first two have been reasonably ugly down-and-dirty football games.
The Bears won 15-6 in 2018, but the Rams got their comeuppance with a 17-7 win in 2019. In the 2018 Bears win, they picked off Rams QB Jared Goff four times and sacked him three times — including for a safety that gave them the lead for good. And though they lost last year, the Bears again kept Goff and L.A.'s receivers out of the end zone and picked him off again, giving him no TDs and five interceptions against them.
It should come as no surprise that any hopes for another Bears upset this week — they've been favored just once now in seven games — starts with keeping Goff from making big plays and hoping to force him into turnovers. The defensive pressure they get from Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks easily could lead to that.
But on the other side, the Rams have a killer defense, too, behind Aaron Donald and a secondary that is every bit as good as the Bears', if not better. So if this game comes down to who can better grind it out, do you side with Goff and running back Darrell Henderson, or Bears QB Nick Foles and David Montgomery?
The Rams have the edge on paper, but the Bears keep finding ways to win close games and, right now, how can you pick against that? From a wagering standpoint, the 5.5 points the Bears are getting seems like a ton, especially if you can tease that up to 11.5.
The trick on teasers often can be finding home teams favored around a touchdown or so. When you buy 6, 6.5 or 7 points on a teaser parlay, your payout odds go down — but you still can be profitable. This week, a six-point teaser parlay of Saints -7.5, Steelers -1.5, Chargers -8 and Bears +5.5 becomes Saints -1.5, Steelers +3.5, Chargers -2 and Bears +11.5 would pay out around +250 if they all hit those numbers, meaning your $100 bet would give you about a $250 profit. Just something to think about ...
Other than the Bears' upset of the Rams on Monday night, I like the Cowboys to rebound on the road at Washington in a pick'em game, and I like the 49ers to upset the Patriots on the road. For big favorites, I doubt the Saints have much trouble with the Panthers, particularly since they know Teddy Bridgewater well. And I like heavy favorites Buffalo and Kansas City to cover, as well.
Green Bay (4-1) at Houston (1-5)
Noon Sunday. Packers -3.5 (56.5)
MattE's pick: Packers 31, Texans 23
Detroit (2-3) at Atlanta (1-5)
Noon Sunday. Falcons -2 (56.5)
MattE's pick: Falcons 34, Lions 31
Cleveland (4-2) at Cincinnati (1-4-1)
Noon Sunday. Browns -3.5 (50.5)
MattE's pick: Browns 26, Bengals 23
Dallas (2-4) at Washington (1-5)
Noon Sunday. Pick'em (46)
MattE's pick: Cowboys 27, Washington 17
Carolina (3-3) at New Orleans (3-2)
Noon Sunday. Saints -7.5 (51)
MattE's pick: Saints 33, Panthers 20
Buffalo (4-2) at N.Y. Jets (0-6)
Noon Sunday. Bills -13 (45.5)
MattE's pick: Bills 28, Jets 13
Pittsburgh (5-0) at Tennessee (5-0)
Noon Sunday. Steelers -1.5 (52)
MattE's pick: Steelers 27, Titans 24
San Francisco (3-3) at New England (2-3)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Patriots -2.5 (44.5)
MattE's pick: 49ers 26, Patriots 20
Kansas City (5-1) at Denver (2-3)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Chiefs -9.5 (47.5)
MattE's pick: Chiefs 29, Broncos 18
Tampa Bay (4-2) at Las Vegas (3-2)
3:05 p.m. Sunday. Buccaneers -3 (53.5)
MattE's pick: Buccaneers 34, Raiders 28
Jacksonville (1-5) at L.A. Chargers (1-4)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Chargers -8 (49)
MattE's pick: Chargers 31, Jaguars 20
Seattle (5-0) at Arizona (4-2)
7:20 p.m. Sunday. Seahawks -3.5 (56.5)
MattE's pick: Seahawks 33, Cardinals 27
BEARS (5-1) at L.A. Rams (4-2)
7:15 p.m. Monday. Rams -5.5 (45)
MattE's pick: Bears 20, Rams 16
Week 6 Results: 10-4 straight up, 9-5 against the spread
Season: 61-29-1 (.678) straight up, 56-35 (.615) against the spread
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.
