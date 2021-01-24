MATT ERICKSON: Gee, what a shocker: Tom Brady playing in a conference title game

If there's one surprise in the conference championship games today, it'd have to be Tampa Bay.

But then again, when your quarterback is Tom Brady, should it really be much of a shock the Bucs are playing for a trip to the Super Bowl? This will be Brady's 14th conference championship game.

Think about that. It's ridiculous. It's an accomplishment to play 14 seasons just as a starter in the NFL, and Brady is playing for a shot at the Super Bowl for the 14th time. He's 9-4 so far, and the stats he's racked up just in conference title games would be a fantastic season for, say, Mitchell Trubisky. Joe Montana played in seven conference championships — good for second place.

So I guess what we're saying is, Brady is the best to ever do it. But today, he'll finally have a chance to do it against Aaron Rodgers. The two have never met in the playoffs, so this has the makings of an all-time classic.

The Packers' one horrendous outing in the regular season happened to come against the Bucs. They got out to a 10-0 lead, and then everything imploded. Rodgers threw two interceptions — when does that ever happen for him? — and was sacked four times. The Bucs won a 38-10 blowout.