MATT ERICKSON: Gee, what a shocker: Tom Brady playing in a conference title game

If there's one surprise in the conference championship games today, it'd have to be Tampa Bay.
But then again, when your quarterback is Tom Brady, should it really be much of a shock the Bucs are playing for a trip to the Super Bowl? This will be Brady's 14th conference championship game.
Think about that. It's ridiculous. It's an accomplishment to play 14 seasons just as a starter in the NFL, and Brady is playing for a shot at the Super Bowl for the 14th time. He's 9-4 so far, and the stats he's racked up just in conference title games would be a fantastic season for, say, Mitchell Trubisky. Joe Montana played in seven conference championships — good for second place.
So I guess what we're saying is, Brady is the best to ever do it. But today, he'll finally have a chance to do it against Aaron Rodgers. The two have never met in the playoffs, so this has the makings of an all-time classic.
The Packers' one horrendous outing in the regular season happened to come against the Bucs. They got out to a 10-0 lead, and then everything imploded. Rodgers threw two interceptions — when does that ever happen for him? — and was sacked four times. The Bucs won a 38-10 blowout.
But we're months past that, and Rodgers is playing his best football of the year. Last week, he had very little trouble with a stellar Rams defense, and while the Bucs' D has been good, it's not Rams-good. For the Bucs to beat the Packers again, they're going to have to keep Rodgers off the field — and that means running the ball. That might keep things low scoring, but in Green Bay, I like the Packers without too much trouble — especially if Rodgers can get the ball to Davante Adams like he's done all season. Sorry, Tom. A 10th Super Bowl trip will have to wait.
The AFC title game was a little up in the air until Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes passed the concussion protocol, meaning he'll be behind center. He's playing for a shot at back-to-back Super Bowl trips, and the Bills are playing for a chance to go to the big game for the first time since 1993 — which was their fourth straight Super Bowl and fourth straight loss.
The Bills sure seem like they deserve a chance to play for it all. But in Week 6, the Chiefs handled Buffalo with little trouble — and ran for a season-best 245 yards, in large part because the Bills were so focused on keeping Mahomes from torching them deep.
We may see a little bit of deja vu Sunday. Mahomes might be held in check, but the Bills can't win this one unless they shut down K.C.'s running game, too. On the flip side, Bills QB Josh Allen is going to sling it plenty. Buffalo throws the ball the vast majority of the time — and the Bills' leading rusher in the playoffs so far? It's Allen. That's not a good thing.
Another big thing in Kansas City's favor? The last 11 defending Super Bowl champs to play at home for a chance to get back to the big game have gone 10-1. So things look awfully good for Mahomes and the Chiefs to play for all the marbles again.
I'm taking both favorites to cover and both unders. I don't think we'll see shootouts – but we will see some excellent and competitive football.
Tampa Bay (11-5) at Green Bay (13-3)
2:05 p.m. today. Packers -3.5 (51.5)
MattE's pick: Packers 27, Buccaneers 20
Buffalo (13-3) at Kansas City (14-2)
5:40 p.m. today. Chiefs -3 (54)
MattE's pick: Chiefs 26, Bills 22
Playoffs: 7-3 straight up, 6-4 against the spread
Regular Season: 168-86-1 (.661) straight up, 130-123 (.514) against the spread
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.