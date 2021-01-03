MATT ERICKSON: Get ready for a wild (card) ride to end the season for Bears, Colts

Get ready for a potential roller coaster ride to close out the hopefully once-in-a-lifetime 2020 NFL season.

There are seven playoff spots still not set, and there are 10 teams fighting for them — including the Bears and Colts.

For the Bears, it's as simple as this: Beat the Packers, and they're in as a wild card. If that's not happening, there will be plenty of scoreboard watching since Arizona is playing at the same time — and a Cardinals loss to the Rams would mean the Bears would get in through the back door at 8-8.

Things are a little more complicated for the Colts. They need to beat the Jaguars and hope the Titans lose to the Texans on the road to win the AFC South title. But if the Titans win to take the division, the Colts can get a wild card spot with a win — plus a loss from Baltimore, Cleveland or Miami.

Let's start with the Bears, who have played arguably their best football of the season over the past three weeks. Unfortunately, their win-to-get-in scenario comes against the Packers, who already have won the NFC North — but are playing for the No. 1 seed and the only first-round bye.