MATT ERICKSON: Get ready for a wild (card) ride to end the season for Bears, Colts

Get ready for a potential roller coaster ride to close out the hopefully once-in-a-lifetime 2020 NFL season.
There are seven playoff spots still not set, and there are 10 teams fighting for them — including the Bears and Colts.
For the Bears, it's as simple as this: Beat the Packers, and they're in as a wild card. If that's not happening, there will be plenty of scoreboard watching since Arizona is playing at the same time — and a Cardinals loss to the Rams would mean the Bears would get in through the back door at 8-8.
Things are a little more complicated for the Colts. They need to beat the Jaguars and hope the Titans lose to the Texans on the road to win the AFC South title. But if the Titans win to take the division, the Colts can get a wild card spot with a win — plus a loss from Baltimore, Cleveland or Miami.
Let's start with the Bears, who have played arguably their best football of the season over the past three weeks. Unfortunately, their win-to-get-in scenario comes against the Packers, who already have won the NFC North — but are playing for the No. 1 seed and the only first-round bye.
Had Aaron Rodgers and Co. already locked up their position, there's a good chance the Packers would have limited Rodgers' play. But with that coveted No. 1 spot still up for grabs, and theirs with a win, I don't see a scenario in which the Packers take the afternoon off. The Bears will have to be perfect, and even though they've scored 30 points in four straight games, they're taking on a Packers team whose defense is coming on strong late. In the past decade, the Packers lead the series 18-3. Ouch.
That means the Bears are likely to be counting on the Rams to beat the Cardinals ... and the problem with that is, Rams quarterback Jared Goff is out after thumb surgery. I don't love the thought of backup QB John Wolford getting a ton done, but Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has been hindered with a leg injury, and the Rams' defense is the best in the NFL in a slew of categories.
The Bears can stay within single digits of the Packers and make a game of it, but they'll be big Rams fans — and backpedal into the postseason.
As for the Colts, it's fitting that they have to beat the hapless Jaguars to close the season. The Jags' only win all year came against the Colts in Week 1. Can you imagine if Jacksonville managed to win only twice all season — both against Indy? I really can't, either. That means the Colts will need a loss from the Titans to win the division — which won't happen. And I don't think the Ravens or Browns will help them, either — they're two of the week's biggest favorites. So the Colts' best shot is hoping the Dolphins beat the Bills on the road. And while the Dolphins are favored, the Bills can get the No. 2 spot in the AFC with a win, which would mean at least two home games.
Sorry, Colts. That Week 1 loss to the Jags is going to come back to bite in Week 17.
Green Bay (12-3) at BEARS (8-7)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Packers -4 (51)
MattE's pick: Packers 27, Bears 24
Jacksonville (1-14) at COLTS (10-5)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Colts -14 (49.5)
MattE's pick: Colts 31, Jaguars 16
Minnesota (6-9) at Detroit (5-10)
Noon Sunday. Vikings -7 (54.5)
MattE's pick: Vikings 30, Lions 24
Atlanta (4-11) at Tampa Bay (10-5)
Noon Sunday. Buccaneers -6.5 (50.5)
MattE's pick: Buccaneers 34, Falcons 27
Dallas (6-9) at N.Y. Giants (5-10)
Noon Sunday. Cowboys -1.5 (44.5)
MattE's pick: Giants 23, Cowboys 20
N.Y. Jets (2-13) at New England (6-9)
Noon Sunday. Patriots -3 (39.5)
MattE's pick: Jets 24, Patriots 21
Pittsburgh (12-3) at Cleveland (10-5)
Noon Sunday. Browns -9 (42)
MattE's pick: Browns 26, Steelers 20
Baltimore (10-5) at Cincinnati (4-10-1)
Noon Sunday. Ravens -12.5 (44.5)
MattE's pick: Ravens 31, Bengals 17
Miami (10-5) at Buffalo (12-3)
Noon Sunday. Bills -3 (43)
MattE's pick: Bills 23, Dolphins 17
Seattle (11-4) at San Francisco (6-9)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Seahawks -6.5 (46)
MattE's pick: Seahawks 29, 49ers 20
Arizona (8-7) at L.A. Rams (9-6)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Cardinals -3 (40.5)
MattE's pick: Rams 22, Cardinals 17
Tennessee (10-5) at Houston (4-11)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Titans -7.5 (56.5)
MattE's pick: Titans 37, Texans 27
Las Vegas (7-8) at Denver (5-10)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Raiders -2.5 (50.5)
MattE's pick: Broncos 26, Raiders 23
L.A. Chargers (6-9) at Kansas City (14-1)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Chargers -3.5 (44)
MattE's pick: Chargers 27, Chiefs 20
New Orleans (11-4) at Carolina (5-10)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Saints -6 (47.5)
MattE's pick: Saints 28, Panthers 17
Washington (6-9) at Philadelphia (4-10-1)
7:20 p.m. Sunday. Washington -3.5 (43.5)
MattE's pick: Eagles 26, Washington 23
Week 16 Results: 11-5 straight up, 8-8 against the spread
Season: 155-83-1 (.651) straight up, 120-117 (.506) against the spread
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.