MATT ERICKSON: How Michael Corleone fits into this Bears season

There's just something about the Bears that is right out of "The Godfather Part III."

Just when we thought we were out, they pull us back in.

That horrendous six-game slide had us thinking the worst, and then we made a nice play on them against the Texans and hit. And by and large, they looked great on both sides of the ball.

So, we get to a situation like this week against the Vikings, on the road, as underdogs, and they leave us with almost no choice but to back them again, especially when they're getting points.

One thing the Vikings struggle with is getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. That seems to bode well for Mitchell Trubisky, who can make some great plays when he's hurried — but also can do things that remind us of the worst of Jay Cutler. If he's got time to make plays, the way he did much of last week, the Bears might be able to put up some numbers.

On the other side, though, they'll have to stop Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. During the Bears' lengthy skid, they were not the run-stoppers we often associate them with. That improved against Houston, but Duke Johnson is no Dalvin Cook, which should be of at least a little concern.