MATT ERICKSON: How Michael Corleone fits into this Bears season

There's just something about the Bears that is right out of "The Godfather Part III."
Just when we thought we were out, they pull us back in.
That horrendous six-game slide had us thinking the worst, and then we made a nice play on them against the Texans and hit. And by and large, they looked great on both sides of the ball.
So, we get to a situation like this week against the Vikings, on the road, as underdogs, and they leave us with almost no choice but to back them again, especially when they're getting points.
One thing the Vikings struggle with is getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. That seems to bode well for Mitchell Trubisky, who can make some great plays when he's hurried — but also can do things that remind us of the worst of Jay Cutler. If he's got time to make plays, the way he did much of last week, the Bears might be able to put up some numbers.
On the other side, though, they'll have to stop Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. During the Bears' lengthy skid, they were not the run-stoppers we often associate them with. That improved against Houston, but Duke Johnson is no Dalvin Cook, which should be of at least a little concern.
The loser of this game is done as far as the playoffs are concerned. The winner will stay alive — even if it's just for this week. So, who will play better under desperation?
BEARS (6-7) at Minnesota (6-7)
Noon Sunday. Vikings -3 (46.5)
MattE's pick: Bears 27, Vikings 23
Houston (4-9) at COLTS (9-4)
Noon Sunday. Colts -7 (51)
MattE's pick: Colts 31, Texans 17
Detroit (5-8) at Tennessee (9-4)
Noon Sunday. Titans -11 (52.5)
MattE's pick: Titans 29, Lions 17
Tampa Bay (8-5) at Atlanta (4-9)
Noon Sunday. Buccaneers -6 (50.5)
MattE's pick: Buccaneers 27, Falcons 20
New England (6-7) at Miami (8-5)
Noon Sunday. Dolphins -1.5 (41.5)
MattE's pick: Patriots 23, Dolphins 20
Seattle (9-4) at Washington (6-7)
Noon Sunday. Seahawks -5.5 (44.5)
MattE's pick: Seahawks 27, Washington 23
Jacksonville (1-12) at Baltimore (8-5)
Noon Sunday. Ravens -13 (46.5)
MattE's pick: Ravens 31, Jaguars 13
San Francisco (5-8) at Dallas (4-9)
Noon Sunday. 49ers -3 (45)
MattE's pick: 49ers 27, Cowboys 20
N.Y. Jets (0-13) at L.A. Rams (9-4)
3:05 p.m. Sunday. Rams -17 (43.5)
MattE's pick: Rams 31, Jets 10
Philadelphia (4-8-1) at Arizona (7-6)
3:05 p.m. Sunday. Cardinals -6.5 (48.5)
MattE's pick: Cardinals 28, Eagles 24
Kansas City (12-1) at New Orleans (10-3)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Chiefs -3 (51.5)
MattE's pick: Chiefs 27, Saints 24
Cleveland (9-4) at N.Y. Giants (5-8)
7:20 p.m. Sunday. Browns -6 (44.5)
MattE's pick: Browns 27, Giants 23
Pittsburgh (11-2) at Cincinnati (2-10-1)
7:15 p.m. Monday. Steelers -12.5 (40.5)
MattE's pick: Steelers 31, Bengals 16
Week 14 Results: 11-5 straight up, 9-7 against the spread
Season: 133-73-1 (.646) straight up, 106-99 (.517) against the spread
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.
