MATT ERICKSON: Make it back-to-back titles for K.C. and the future GOAT

After the most challenging and bizarre season in NFL history, it all comes down to 60 more minutes to determine the next Super Bowl champion.
It's fair to say many expected the Chiefs to be playing today. After a 12-4 regular season in 2019, they won the franchise's first Super Bowl in 50 years on the back of quarterback extraordinaire Patrick Mahomes. And in the 2021 regular season, they arguably were even better.
We're so used to seeing Tom Brady in the Super Bowl — that's true. But to think he could take a 7-9 Tampa Bay team and turn it around to get here might have been a bit more of a stretch — though not a huge leap. The Buccaneers had 14-1 odds to win the Super Bowl in the preseason. The Chiefs were 6-1.
For the 12th straight Super Bowl, the point spread is 5 points or fewer, leaving us totally used to an expectation for competitive games. And it seems like this will be another one of those. The Chiefs are 3-point favorites. And what's interesting about that is, they're not playing the Bucs on a neutral field. For the first time in history, a team is going to try to win a Super Bowl in its own stadium. In NFL betting, many times the home team can factor in a 3-point swing. So the Chiefs as 3-point favorites in Tampa might be 6-point favorites if the game was being played in, say, Arizona.
The big storylines revolve around the QBs. Mahomes was the NFL's MVP in his rookie season, then won a Super Bowl in his second year. If he can win another this year, he'll be the first QB to win back-to-back Super Bowls since ... wait for it ... wait for it ... Brady.
Brady will be playing in his 10th Super Bowl, which is flat out ridiculous. He'll be breaking his own record. He has six Super Bowl wins already — more wins than any other QB in NFL history has appearances in the big game. That, too, is ridiculous. But he did all of that with the Patriots. Can he do it with the Bucs?
What's been working for Tampa in the postseason is its offense. The Bucs have scored 30 points or more in all three playoff games so far — all on the road. And they've got 30 or more in seven straight overall. The oddsmakers think this will be high scoring. At 56 for the over/under, it's the third highest total in history. Of the 12 times the Super Bowl has had an over/under total of 50 points or more, the under has come in eight of them. But the Chiefs and Bucs were 1-2 in the NFL in passing yards per game, making this the first such matchup in NFL history in the Super Bowl.
Kansas City's defense is very good and was in the top 10 in the league. So, too, was the Bucs', though. Both teams seem to be good at a bend-but-don't-break philosophy on the defensive side of the ball – but will all that change because of the quarterbacks?
I think it will. I think we're in for a good old-fashioned shootout — and if the Chiefs want back-to-back titles, they may have to come from behind to do it like they did last year to beat the 49ers. That game wound up being a comfortable 11-point win ¯ but they were down 20-10 to start the fourth quarter.
The Chiefs should be able pull it off, but it's not going to be easy. The Bucs have their home field on their side, they have their recent scoring momentum, and they have some weird history in that the four other times a wild card team has made the Super Bowl the last 21 years, they've all gone on to win. Plus, it's Brady – the Greatest Of All Time.
But his successor, Mahomes, has what it takes to start writing his own future Hall of Fame history. Give me the Chiefs thanks to a late K.C. rally.
Kansas City (14-2) vs. Tampa Bay (11-5)
Line/Total: Chiefs -3/56
MattE's pick: Chiefs 34, Buccaneers 30
Playoffs: 8-4 straight up, 7-5 against the spread
Regular Season: 168-86-1 (.661) straight up, 130-123 (.514) against the spread
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.