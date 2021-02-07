MATT ERICKSON: Make it back-to-back titles for K.C. and the future GOAT

Brady will be playing in his 10th Super Bowl, which is flat out ridiculous. He'll be breaking his own record. He has six Super Bowl wins already — more wins than any other QB in NFL history has appearances in the big game. That, too, is ridiculous. But he did all of that with the Patriots. Can he do it with the Bucs?

What's been working for Tampa in the postseason is its offense. The Bucs have scored 30 points or more in all three playoff games so far — all on the road. And they've got 30 or more in seven straight overall. The oddsmakers think this will be high scoring. At 56 for the over/under, it's the third highest total in history. Of the 12 times the Super Bowl has had an over/under total of 50 points or more, the under has come in eight of them. But the Chiefs and Bucs were 1-2 in the NFL in passing yards per game, making this the first such matchup in NFL history in the Super Bowl.

Kansas City's defense is very good and was in the top 10 in the league. So, too, was the Bucs', though. Both teams seem to be good at a bend-but-don't-break philosophy on the defensive side of the ball – but will all that change because of the quarterbacks?