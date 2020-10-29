MATT ERICKSON: Midway through for the Bears: Let's get real

The Bears had a great chance to prove they're the real deal Monday night and fell flat.

Their win over Tampa Bay was great. The Carolina win was solid. But beyond that, critics were quick to point out they had to really work to beat the Lions, Giants and Falcons — who have a combined record of 5-15 going into Week 8.

A win over the Rams on the road would have sent a message. Heck, even staying competitive would've sent a message. But they were far from competitive and may have exposed themselves as a middle-of-the-pack team.

The thing is, this year in the NFC, middle-of-the-pack could wind up being competitive come playoff time, and the Bears having five wins by the midway point — potentially six — is a good start.

Getting to six this week will be a struggle, even at home, with Drew Brees and the Saints in town. Offensively, the Saints have the edge. Brees over Nick Foles? That's a no-brainer. And while the Bears have a defensive edge, it's hard to imagine how they can get enough going to hold off Brees.