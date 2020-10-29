MATT ERICKSON: Midway through for the Bears: Let's get real

The Bears had a great chance to prove they're the real deal Monday night and fell flat.
Their win over Tampa Bay was great. The Carolina win was solid. But beyond that, critics were quick to point out they had to really work to beat the Lions, Giants and Falcons — who have a combined record of 5-15 going into Week 8.
A win over the Rams on the road would have sent a message. Heck, even staying competitive would've sent a message. But they were far from competitive and may have exposed themselves as a middle-of-the-pack team.
The thing is, this year in the NFC, middle-of-the-pack could wind up being competitive come playoff time, and the Bears having five wins by the midway point — potentially six — is a good start.
Getting to six this week will be a struggle, even at home, with Drew Brees and the Saints in town. Offensively, the Saints have the edge. Brees over Nick Foles? That's a no-brainer. And while the Bears have a defensive edge, it's hard to imagine how they can get enough going to hold off Brees.
This week features one of the biggest point spreads in NFL history. Kansas City is a 19 1/2-point favorite at home against the winless Jets, who are averaging 17-point losses in their first seven games and may become one of the worst teams in NFL history when all is said and done.
With a massive favorite like that, you can take some other big favorites you're sure will win and combine them on a moneyline parlay. The payout won't be huge, but it'll be a lot safer than playing around inside such a big point spread.
A moneyline parlay with the Chiefs, Bucs, Packers and Bills would give you about a $45 profit on a $100 bet. Add the Saints to that mix, and all you're asking for is five decent favorites to win, and $100 would give you a profit near $160.
COLTS (4-2) at Detroit (3-3)
Noon Sunday. Colts -3 (50)
MattE's pick: Lions 26, Colts 23
Minnesota (1-5) at Green Bay (5-1)
Noon Sunday. Packers -6.5 (51.5)
MattE's pick: Packers 34, Vikings 20
New England (2-4) at Buffalo (5-2)
Noon Sunday. Bills -3.5 (42.5)
MattE's pick: Bills 24, Patriots 20
Tennessee (5-1) at Cincinnati (1-5-1)
Noon Sunday. Titans -5.5 (53.5)
MattE's pick: Titans 27, Bengals 20
Las Vegas (3-3) at Cleveland (5-2)
Noon Sunday. Browns -2.5 (51.5)
MattE's pick: Browns 29, Raiders 23
N.Y. Jets (0-7) at Kansas City (6-1)
Noon Sunday. Chiefs -19.5 (49)
MattE's pick: Chiefs 40, Jets 13
L.A. Rams (5-2) at Miami (3-3)
Noon Sunday. Rams -3.5 (46)
MattE's pick: Rams 27, Dolphins 20
Pittsburgh (6-0) at Baltimore (5-1)
Noon Sunday. Ravens -4 (46.5)
MattE's pick: Steelers 23, Ravens 20
L.A. Chargers (2-4) at Denver (2-4)
3:05 p.m. Sunday. Chargers -3 (44.5)
MattE's pick: Chargers 26, Broncos 20
New Orleans (4-2) at BEARS (5-2)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Saints -4.5 (43.5)
MattE's pick: Saints 23, Bears 16
San Francisco (4-3) at Seattle (5-1)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Seahawks -3 (53.5)
MattE's pick: Seahawks 31, 49ers 26
Dallas (2-5) at Philadelphia (2-4-1)
7:20 p.m. Sunday. Eagles -3.5 (43)
MattE's pick: Eagles 27, Cowboys 17
Tampa Bay (5-2) at N.Y. Giants (1-6)
7:15 p.m. Monday. Buccaneers -10.5 (46)
MattE's pick: Buccaneers 31, Giants 17
Week 7 Results: 10-4 straight up, 7-7 against the spread
Season: 71-33-1 (.683) straight up, 63-42 (.600) against the spread
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!