MATT ERICKSON: One and done for Bears, Colts in the playoffs

Hey, Bears and Colts fans — the important thing is, your teams made the playoffs.

And we've seen in the past, just about anything can happen in the postseason. Frankly, it would be so very 2020 NFL season for the Bears and Colts to pull off shockers this weekend to get to the next round.

But sometimes, reality has to set in, and the reality is the Bears and Colts are likely to be one-and-done in January. In fact, the Bears are the biggest underdogs this weekend, and the Colts aren't too far behind them in terms of betting lines.

Let's start with the Bears, who backed their way into the playoffs thanks to Arizona's loss in Week 17. Until the Bears were schooled by the Packers, they had a nice run going. But in New Orleans, they'll be taking on pretty much the best defense QB Mitch Trubisky will have seen all season — and that could be a problem.

This very well might be Drew Brees' last chance to win a second Super Bowl, and his past three playoff appearances have led to either early exits or heartbreaking ones. Provided the Saints have Alvin Kamara back, he'll play a huge factor not just on the ground, but catching passes out of the backfield.