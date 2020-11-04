 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MATT ERICKSON: Packers aim to get back to winning ways
PRO FOOTBALL | PICK

MATT ERICKSON: Packers aim to get back to winning ways

{{featured_button_text}}
Matt Erickson

Matt Erickson

 File

Green Bay (5-2) at San Francisco (4-4)

When: 7:20 p.m. Thursday, NFL Network

The skinny: This is a really interesting game from a trends standpoint. Both teams are playing in a short week, but the Packers have to travel to the West Coast on short rest ... while also dealing with COVID-19 protocols after a positive test for A.J. Dillon. Since the advent of Thursday Night Football, teams in the Packers' precise travel situation are 0-11. Plus, Packers coach Matt LaFleur is 0-2 against Niners coach Kyle Shanahan. Sounds bad for Green Bay, right? But the line has the Pack favored by nearly a touchdown for a reason, and that reason is San Francisco is completely ravaged by injuries. The Packers are a little beat up, too, but need a big-time bounce-back after an upset loss to the Vikings last week. Put in that situation, do you like Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to get things done, or do you like the Niners' Nick Mullens? That's what I thought. But it could be close.

Line: Packers -5.5 (50.5)

MattE’s pick: Packers 26, 49ers 23

Week 8 Results: 8-6 straight up, 5-9 against the spread

Season: 79-39-1 (.669) straight up, 68-51 (.571) against the spread

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Calumet's Fowler talks about monster game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts