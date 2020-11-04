MATT ERICKSON: Packers aim to get back to winning ways

The skinny: This is a really interesting game from a trends standpoint. Both teams are playing in a short week, but the Packers have to travel to the West Coast on short rest ... while also dealing with COVID-19 protocols after a positive test for A.J. Dillon. Since the advent of Thursday Night Football, teams in the Packers' precise travel situation are 0-11. Plus, Packers coach Matt LaFleur is 0-2 against Niners coach Kyle Shanahan. Sounds bad for Green Bay, right? But the line has the Pack favored by nearly a touchdown for a reason, and that reason is San Francisco is completely ravaged by injuries. The Packers are a little beat up, too, but need a big-time bounce-back after an upset loss to the Vikings last week. Put in that situation, do you like Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to get things done, or do you like the Niners' Nick Mullens? That's what I thought. But it could be close.