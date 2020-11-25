MATT ERICKSON: Pittsburgh aims to remain unbeaten

Houston (3-7) at Detroit (4-6)
When: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, CBS
The skinny: Only two teams have put up goose eggs this season through 11 weeks. The Jets failed to score against the Dolphins in Week 6, but you'd expect that – the Jets are 0-10. The other was the Lions just four days ago against the Panthers. Scoring in the NFL is at an all-time high, and the Lions were shut out by a Carolina team that was giving up more than 27 points a game going in?! That's not good for Detroit, and goes a long way toward explaining why they're home underdogs on Thanksgiving. The Lions have lost three straight on Turkey Day, and even though Houston has struggled on the road, the Texans have won two of their past three and QB Deshaun Watson is playing mistake-free football the last month or so. Recency bias from the Lions' awful Week 11 game says the Texans and the under are the plays here.
Line: Texans -2.5 (51)
MattE’s pick: Texans 27, Lions 17
Washington (3-7) at Dallas (3-7)
When: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Fox
The skinny: From a betting standpoint, this one is tricky. The Cowboys have dominated Washington in recent years – it's true. But if you look at Dallas' annual Thanksgiving performances, they're under .500 since 2011 and have only covered the spread once. Add to that their 2-8 record against the spread this year is the worst in the league, and a prior 25-3 loss to Washington, and it's easy to not put much stock in them being 3-point favorites. It's so ridiculous to talk about, but this game has playoff implications in the worst division by far in the NFL. Washington has yet to win on the road this season, but trends are made to be broken.
Line: Cowboys -3 (46.5)
MattE’s pick: Washington 26, Cowboys 22
Baltimore (6-4) at Pittsburgh (10-0)
When: 7:20 p.m. Thursday, NBC
The skinny: A few weeks ago, this looked like it might be the Steelers' biggest obstacle in the way of the elusive 16-0 perfect regular season. Sure, they have the Bills and Colts left, too, but the Ravens looked like the likeliest road block – even though Pittsburgh had just beaten them as road underdogs. Since then, though, the Ravens have continued to struggle, and the Steelers keep finding ways to win. QB Ben Roethlisberger has averaged more than 300 yards passing the past three games. When they're favored, the Steelers have been killing it straight up. Strangely, the Ravens have won 10 of their past 11 on the road – but that one loss came 11 days ago to the not-so-great Patriots. They followed that up with a loss to the Titans at home in overtime. So with a short week, I'm not inclined to pick them in an upset.
Line: Steelers -3 (45)
MattE’s pick: Steelers 24, Ravens 16
Week 11 Results: 5-9 straight up, 4-10 against the spread
Season: 101-59-1 (.631) straight up, 82-77 (.516) against the spread
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!