MATT ERICKSON: Pittsburgh aims to remain unbeaten

The skinny: Only two teams have put up goose eggs this season through 11 weeks. The Jets failed to score against the Dolphins in Week 6, but you'd expect that – the Jets are 0-10. The other was the Lions just four days ago against the Panthers. Scoring in the NFL is at an all-time high, and the Lions were shut out by a Carolina team that was giving up more than 27 points a game going in?! That's not good for Detroit, and goes a long way toward explaining why they're home underdogs on Thanksgiving. The Lions have lost three straight on Turkey Day, and even though Houston has struggled on the road, the Texans have won two of their past three and QB Deshaun Watson is playing mistake-free football the last month or so. Recency bias from the Lions' awful Week 11 game says the Texans and the under are the plays here.