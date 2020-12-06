MATT ERICKSON: The annual crapshoot has arrived – but it's probably been here all along

I've said this plenty in past years, and it's still true in 2020: The NFL is the most parity-ridden league in pro sports.

The difference between the worst team in the league (this year, the Jets) and the best (the Steelers or Chiefs) might come down to a couple plays or a couple players.

Take a look at the Bears. Their 5-1 start that had visions of playoffs dancing in our heads has been wiped out with a five-game slide. There are only two teams on longer skids than the Bears right now: the 0-11 Jets and the 1-10 Jaguars, who have lost 10 straight since opening the season with a win over the ... wait for it ... Colts.

And that's the kind of thing I'm talking about. The Jags beat the Colts, then lost to an excellent Titans team by just a field goal. And while they've been close in a few games since then, by and large they've been pretty bad. But hey, they beat the Colts.

That goes a long way toward helping illustrate just why it's a crapshoot picking games from week to week. Which Colts team is going to show up this week against the Texans? The one that blew out the Titans in November, or the one that was blown out by them in Week 12? The one that beat the Packers two weeks ago, or the one that lost to the Browns?