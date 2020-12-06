MATT ERICKSON: The annual crapshoot has arrived – but it's probably been here all along

I've said this plenty in past years, and it's still true in 2020: The NFL is the most parity-ridden league in pro sports.
The difference between the worst team in the league (this year, the Jets) and the best (the Steelers or Chiefs) might come down to a couple plays or a couple players.
Take a look at the Bears. Their 5-1 start that had visions of playoffs dancing in our heads has been wiped out with a five-game slide. There are only two teams on longer skids than the Bears right now: the 0-11 Jets and the 1-10 Jaguars, who have lost 10 straight since opening the season with a win over the ... wait for it ... Colts.
And that's the kind of thing I'm talking about. The Jags beat the Colts, then lost to an excellent Titans team by just a field goal. And while they've been close in a few games since then, by and large they've been pretty bad. But hey, they beat the Colts.
That goes a long way toward helping illustrate just why it's a crapshoot picking games from week to week. Which Colts team is going to show up this week against the Texans? The one that blew out the Titans in November, or the one that was blown out by them in Week 12? The one that beat the Packers two weeks ago, or the one that lost to the Browns?
The Colts should be fine this week if they run the ball and take some pressure off QB Philip Rivers. That will help keep Texans QB Deshaun Watson on the sideline longer, too. He's been playing great the past five weeks. But "should be fine" applied last week, too, and the Colts and their vaunted defense, which was in slight tatters, gave up 45.
As for the "Monsters of the Midway," it's the holiday season, so let's appropriate a line from "A Christmas Story": "More like chipmunks ..." The Bears catch a break this week because the Lions are coming off a shutout loss to the Panthers and a blowout loss to the Texans on Thanksgiving. They've got extra rest, but maybe the Bears will be motivated by the thought of getting back to .500 – even if it's probably too late to save Matt Nagy's job.
Detroit (4-7) at BEARS (5-6)
Noon Sunday. Bears -3 (44.5)
MattE's pick: Bears 24, Lions 20
COLTS (7-4) at Houston (4-7)
Noon Sunday. Colts -3.5 (51)
MattE's pick: Colts 27, Texans 23
Jacksonville (1-10) at Minnesota (5-6)
Noon Sunday. Vikings -10.5 (50.5)
MattE's pick: Vikings 31, Jaguars 17
Cincinnati (2-8-1) at Miami (7-4)
Noon Sunday. Dolphins -11.5 (42.5)
MattE's pick: Dolphins 29, Bengals 16
Las Vegas (6-5) at N.Y. Jets (0-11)
Noon Sunday. Raiders -8.5 (47.5)
MattE's pick: Raiders 27, Jets 20
New Orleans (9-2) at Atlanta (4-7)
Noon Sunday. Saints -2.5 (45)
MattE's pick: Saints 31, Falcons 26
Cleveland (8-3) at Tennessee (8-3)
Noon Sunday. Titans -5.5 (53.5)
MattE's pick: Titans 34, Browns 27
N.Y. Giants (4-7) at Seattle (8-3)
3:05 p.m. Sunday. Seahawks -10 (47.5)
MattE's pick: Seahawks 37, Giants 20
L.A. Rams (7-4) at Arizona (6-5)
3:05 p.m. Sunday. Rams -3 (48)
MattE's pick: Rams 27, Cardinals 23
Philadelphia (3-7-1) at Green Bay (8-3)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Packers -8.5 (47.5)
MattE's pick: Packers 31, Eagles 20
New England (5-6) at L.A. Chargers (3-8)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Pick'em (47.5)
MattE's pick: Patriots 26, Chargers 23
Denver (4-7) at Kansas City (10-1)
7:20 p.m. Sunday. Chiefs -14 (50.5)
MattE's pick: Chiefs 40, Broncos 17
Washington (4-7) at Pittsburgh (11-0)
4 p.m. Monday. Steelers -8.5 (42)
MattE's pick: Steelers 33, Washington 23
Buffalo (8-3) at San Francisco (5-6)
7:15 p.m. Monday. Pick'em (47.5)
MattE's pick: 49ers 27, Bills 24
Dallas (3-8) at Baltimore (6-5)
7:05 p.m. Tuesday. Ravens -7 (45)
MattE's pick: Ravens 29, Cowboys 20
Week 12 Results: 11-4 straight up, 8-7 against the spread
Season: 112-63-1 (.640) straight up, 90-84 (.517) against the spread
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.
